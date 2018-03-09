Not required

U.S. Citizenship or National

This employer participates in the e-Verify program.

See "Other Information" section regarding Selective Service requirements.

All required documents must be submitted by 11:59PM EST on closing date.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

REQUIREMENTS:



Your resume serves as the basis for qualification determinations and must highlight your most relevant and significant work experience and education (if applicable) as it relates to this job opportunity. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Your resume must include the dates of all qualifying experience (from month/year to month/year) and the number of hours worked/volunteered per week.



Physical requirements: Work is primarily sedentary; however, some walking is required to go to other offices in the Gallery.





Knowledge of fundraising theories, strategies, and practices pertaining to annual giving programs.

Ability to communicate effectively with a variety of individuals both verbally and in written form.

Ability to work effectively and cooperatively with Gallery staff and outside contractors.

Ability to see projects through from inception to completion, work independently, establish priorities, meet established deadlines, and be attentive to detail.

Knowledge of computer databases, (such as Raiser's Edge and Blackbaud products), Excel spreadsheet management, and word processing.

Candidates must meet the Qualifications Standards Handbook requirements for the NF-301-7, which requires at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the federal GS-5 level helping to manage and implement the daily operations of the Annual Giving Program in a museum or other cultural institution.An equivalent combination of education and experience is fully qualifying and meets the minimum qualification requirements. .Those applicants who meet the minimum qualification requirements will be evaluated against these factors to determine the best-qualified candidates. Applicants must describe their possession of each of these factors individually in a one to two page cover letter as a part of their application.Those applicants who meet the minimum qualification requirements will be evaluated against these factors to determine the best-qualified candidates. Applicants must describe their possession of each of these factors individually in a one to two page cover letter as a part of their application.

Are you using education to qualify?



Although this position does not have a positive education requirement, you may submit copies of your transcripts or a course listing. You must provide documentation supporting your education claims.



Education must be obtained from an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



Foreign education must be reviewed by an organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For special instructions pertaining to foreign education and a list of organizations that can evaluate foreign education, see the Department of Education website.





The National Gallery of Art fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



• More than one selection may be made from this vacancy announcement.



• Some positions may require completion of a probationary period of up to 1 (one) year.



• AN EXTERNAL SELECTED CANDIDATE MUST BE FINGERPRINTED AND RECEIVE A BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION, RESULTING IN A SATISFACTORY SUITABILITY DETERMINATION BEFORE BEING HIRED FOR THIS POSITION.



• All males born after December 31st 1959 must abide by laws regarding Selective Service registration. To learn more about this law, visit the Selective Service web page, Who Must Register. If you are not registered and don't have an approved exemption, you will not be eligible for employment with the Federal government.



EEO Policy: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/EEO_Policy_Statement



Reasonable Accommodation Policy: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Reasonable_Accommodation_Policy_Statement



Veterans Information: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Veterans_Information



Selective Service Registration: http://www.sss.gov/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Best-qualified candidates will be determined by their personal, educational and work experience indicated in your résumé and in their supplemental information relative to the factors listed above.



If your resume is incomplete or if you fail to submit all required documentation before the vacancy closes, you may be rated 'ineligible', 'not qualified', for the position accordingly.





To preview questions please click here.