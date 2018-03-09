Not required

Ability to perform horticultural tasks.

Knowledge of supervision, budgeting and contract management.

Skill in performing horticultural support tasks.

One year of specialized experience equivalent to thelevel, leading a staff that maintains and develops a public garden.Your application and resume must demonstrate that you possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs). Do not provide a separate narrative written statement. Rather, you must show in your résumé how your past work experience demonstrates that you possess the KSAs identified below. If asked to do so, cite specific examples of employment or experience contained in your resume and describe how this experience has prepared you to successfully perform the duties of this position.write "see resume" in your application!Those applicants who meet the minimum qualification requirements will be evaluated against these factors to determine the best-qualified candidates.Must be able to climb, and to work daily in areas above 90 degrees F and below 32 degrees F. Must be able to work in areas which are wet, dirty and dusty. Incumbent is subject to burns, cuts, falls, and insect stings, as well as requirements to stoop, bend, stand, lift or kneel for extended periods.To be considered "well qualified" you must meet all of the requirements as described in this section.You must meet all qualifications and eligibility requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

EDUCATION: Are you using education to qualify?



This position has a positive education requirement:



1. Degree: Must have at least a bachelor's degree in horticulture, or a closely related field from an accredited academic institution.



OR



2. A total of at least 5 years of a combination of college-level education, training, and experience. To qualify on this basis, the applicant must establish conclusively that the education, training, and experience provided a knowledge and understanding of the theories, principles, and techniques of professional horticulture.



Please submit copies of your transcripts or a course listing. You must provide documentation supporting your education claims:



Education must be obtained from an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



Foreign education must be reviewed by an organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For special instructions pertaining to foreign education and a list of organizations that can evaluate foreign education, see the Department of Education website.

The National Gallery of Art fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



• More than one selection may be made from this vacancy announcement.



• Some positions may require completion of a probationary period of up to 1 (one) year.



• AN EXTERNAL SELECTED CANDIDATE MUST BE FINGERPRINTED AND RECEIVE A BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION, RESULTING IN A SATISFACTORY SUITABILITY DETERMINATION BEFORE BEING HIRED FOR THIS POSITION.



• All males born after December 31st 1959 must abide by laws regarding Selective Service registration. To learn more about this law, visit the Selective Service web page, Who Must Register. If you are not registered and don't have an approved exemption, you will not be eligible for employment with the Federal government.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be evaluated and rated under the Category Rating and Selection procedures. The quality categories are defined as "Best Qualified", "Well Qualified", and "Qualified".



Based on your responses to the job-specific self-assessment questions, eligible candidates are placed for selection consideration into one of three pre-defined quality categories as described below:



Best Qualified Category - In addition to meeting minimum qualifications for the position, candidates must fully demonstrate proficiency in all major aspects of the position.



Well Qualified Category - In addition to meeting minimum qualifications, candidates must demonstrate proficiency in some, but not all of the major aspects of the position.



Qualified Category - In addition to meeting minimum qualifications, applicants must demonstrate a basic level of knowledge, skill and ability of the position.



If you are eligible for career transition assistance plans such as ICTAP or CTAP, you must meet the definition of "well qualified" which is defined as having a score of 85 or better.



Application of Veterans Preference: The Category Rating Method does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three," but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each pre-defined quality category. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent (i.e., CPS and CP) must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-09 grade level or higher.



If your resume is incomplete or does not support the responses you provided in your online questionnaire, or if you fail to submit all required documentation before the vacancy closes, you may be rated 'ineligible', 'not qualified', or your score may be adjusted accordingly.





