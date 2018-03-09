Supervisory Program Analyst
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Falls Church, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Analyst, Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
You may qualify at the GS-14 level, if you fulfill the following qualification requirements:
One year specialized experience in the same or similar work equivalent to at least the next lower grade level (GS-13) performing in: 1) implementing Procurement /Acquisition programs in accordance with established policy guidance; 2) performing cost analysis and/or cost comparison studies to ensure Procurement /Acquisition programs effectiveness; 3) developing and recommending Acquisition/Procurement programs changes that impact the agencies mission; 4) conducting studies to evaluate the efficiencies of the contracting patterns to be used in briefing and /or reports.requiring application of the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the position being filled.
Only experience obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.
You may not substitute education for specialized experience requirements at the GS-14 level.
Washington Headquarters Services provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please view the "Alternate Application" method listed in the "Other Information" section of this announcement. Your requests for reasonable accommodation will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
This job does not have an education qualification requirement.
PPP PILOT: The Washington Headquarters Service is currently operating under an approved reengineered Priority Placement Program (PPP) pilot for all positions in its serviced workforce. This pilot is application based and current PPP registrants who are registered for activity codes 293A and 295A (regardless of the location) are required to apply to the job announcement via USAJobs in order to exercise their priority placement status. This pilot permits priority candidates to be assessed with other competitive applicants. Anyone claiming priority status must provide a copy of their PPP registration and supporting documentation (e.g. RIF notice, Sponsor's PCS orders, Certification of Expected Separation) at the time of application to verify priority placement and eligibility.
Other priority consideration programs will continue under their current operating procedures.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
Washington Headquarters Services uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit: http://www.dhs.gov/E-Verify
Washington Headquarters Services provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. Your requests for reasonable accommodation will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php? title=Alternate_Application_Information
If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans' preference visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/
Career Transition Assistance Programs: These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information visit: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/
Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.
Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/Home/Registration)
Nepotism: Under the provisions of 5 USC 3110, an individual may not be appointed into a position if the position is under the supervisory chain of command of a relative.
Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Once the announcement has closed, a review of your résumé and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.
All qualified candidates will be assigned to a quality category. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics)::
- Customer Service
- Leadership
- Oral Communication
- Performance Management
- Planning and Evaluating
For Category Rating: Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of the three quality categories: Qualified, Well Qualified, or Best Qualified. Qualified Category = Does not exceed the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement. Highly Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the Critical Competencies defined below. (This category must be met to be considered under ICTAP procedures) Best Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and excels in the Critical Competencies defined below. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position.
The Category Rating Process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three" but protects the rights of Veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category. Veterans' preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent will be listed in the highest quality category (except in the case of scientific or professional positions at the GS-09 level or higher). Read more Security clearance Top Secret