Not required

U.S. Citizen.

Suitable for Federal employment.

A one-year probationary period may be required.

Registered for Selective Service if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

individual economic research assignments requiring planning, information assembly, analysis and evaluation, conclusions and report preparation; supervisory or project coordination assignments involving a staff of professional economists, and requiring the evaluation and interpretation of economic information; or teaching assignments in a college or university that included both class instruction in economics subjects and one of the following (1) personal research that produced evidence of results, (2) direction of graduate theses in economics, or (3) service as a consultant or advisor on technical economics problems.

For theYou must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the Bandorgrade level in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes individual economic research assignments requiring planning, information assembly, analysis and evaluation, conclusions and report preparations; project coordination assignments involving a staff of professional economists, and requiring the evaluation and interpretation of economic information;OR2 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or master's or equivalent graduate degree.For theYou must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the Bandorgrade level in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes compiling and assembling statistical material and applying statistical techniques and analysis to data; possessing responsibility for collecting economic data from a primary or variety of sources; manipulating or analyzing economic data; preparing statistical tables and reports; conducting independent research and preparing preliminary write-ups of findings; locating and collecting relevant data to analyze a specified problem; designing tables and charts to illustrate analyses and communicating economic concepts at various levels;OR3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.

The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.



The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your:



Resume, Responses to the online scored occupational questionnaire, and Required supporting documents.

Ability to apply knowledge of economic statistics to analyze, identify, and resolve data abnormalities.

Ability to meet deadlines under pressure.

Knowledge of economic concepts and ability to communicate those concepts in both technical and non-technical terms.

Ability to work collaboratively with others.

Ability to develop and understand complex data processing algorithms.

Ability to identify and correct the sources of discrepancies in complex data processing algorithms.

Ability to design, code, and debug data processing algorithms using SQL, C#, SAS, and/or other programming languages.

How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: