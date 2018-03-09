Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel up to 10% for this position.

Appointment may require a suitability/fitness determination.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a TOP SECRET security clearance based on a Single-Scope Background Investigation (SSBI) with eligibility for Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI).

In accordance with Change 3 to AR 600-85, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Program, must pass a urinalysis screening for illegal drug use prior to appointment and periodically thereafter.

Must be willing to undergo and successfully complete a counterintelligence-scope polygraph examination with No Deception Indicated (NDI) on a pre-appointment and periodic basis.

Must be able to obtain and maintain access to National Security Agency (NSA) facilities and networks.

Temporary duty (TDY) travel may be required 10% or less.

All INSCOM employees may be subject to extended TDY or worldwide deployments during crisis situations to perform mission essential functions as determined by management.

10-Point Other Veterans? Rating

30 Percent or More Disabled Veterans

5-Point Veterans' Preference

Current Army Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS) Employee

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current DoD Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS) Employee (non-Army)

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Disabled Veteran w/ a Service-Connected Disability, More than 10%, Less than 30%

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Prior Federal Service Employee

United States Citizen Applying to a DCIPS Position

Communications

Computer Network Defense

Network Management

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.Army DCIPS positions apply Veteran's Preference to preference eligible candidates as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 U.S.C., in accordance with the procedures provided in DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 2005, DCIPS Employment and Placement.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience.To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one (1) year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as experience with diverse cyber operations networks and architectures, system utilization, including virtualization theory and practices in accordance with current industry standards with an advanced understanding of cybersecurity principles and organizational requirements relevant to confidentiality, integrity, availability, authentication, and non-repudiation. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level in the federal service (GG/GS-12).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Progressively responsible experience is that which has included intelligence-related research, analysis, collections and /or operations. This experience should have included intelligence analysis and/or production, intelligence collection and/or operations, counterintelligence, or threat support directly related to the position to be filled.This experience should demonstrate: Knowledge of intelligence processes, cycle and organizations; Knowledge of and/or ability to use research tools such as library holdings, photographs, statistics, graphics and maps; Knowledge of the systems, procedures and methods of analyzing, compiling, reporting and disseminating intelligence data; and/or Knowledge of organization(s) for and methods of collecting and analyzing intelligence data.

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 35 position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Recruitment/Relocation/Retention Incentives may be authorized.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.