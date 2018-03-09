Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

Must be a US Citizen.



Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov



Must be determined suitable for federal employment.



Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.



May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.



Generally, current Federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade. All qualifications and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final SECRET security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



This position may require travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS and may include remote or isolated sites. Must be willing and able to travel on military and commercial aircraft for extended periods of time.



Selectee will be required to complete and submit a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-450, prior to entering the position and annually thereafter.



Position requires Level III Real Estate Contracting Officer Warrant.



Positions that are supervisory/ managerial require that first time supervisors/managers complete a one-year trial/probationary period if not previously completed in a competitive or other excepted service position. Supervisors in the executive branch have a heightened personal responsibility for advancing government ethics. The selectee will be required to review the 14 General Principles of Ethical Conduct at 5 CFR 2635.101.



This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Career Field FACILITIES ENGINEERING at Level III. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume. This position requires a Level III Facilities Engineering career field certification and Defense Acquisition Corps membership.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to thegrade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Advises on specialized actions such as real estate procedures for inleasing and outleasing; 2) Performs realty program planning and work unit budgeting, provides on-the-job training mentoring, training and supervision of Realty Specialists at all levels from systems implementation, program assessment to workload distribution; 3) Administers advises on the laws, regulations, and instructions described in the Command's Real Estate Procedural Manual and Department of Defense (DOD) real estate instructions; 4) Coordinates environmental, design, and funding documentation requirements; and 5) Supervises multi-functional teams as the project scope is identified and implemented, from directing assignments, plan and schedules work to providing deadlines and avoid delays. Note: This information must be FULLY supported in your resume.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



Selectee must obtain and maintain a current valid United States driver's license.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



Relocation expenses may or may not be authorized.



PCS and recruitment expenses are not authorized.



180 Day Waiver Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ACCOUNTABILITY

DEVELOPING OTHERS

ORAL COMMUNICATION

REAL PROPERTY ACQUISITION