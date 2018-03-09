Not required

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.



Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.



New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.



Generally, current federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade. Time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of experience equivalent to the DG-03 pay band or equivalent grade level (GS-05/06) in the federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience ensuring clerical and administrative portions of the supervisor's work are accomplished effectively, allowing the supervisor to concentrate on professional and managerial duties. Examples of specialized experience includes: 1) applying policies, procedures, or rules of operations to perform clerical and administrative assignments; 2) utilizing a variety of computer software programs and supervisor's views to prepare, type, format, and proofread correspondence, forms, or reports; 3) receiving calls, greeting visitors, and responding to routine requests for information; and 4) acting as a liaison with others to ensure that the office's needs are addressed and goals are met.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:0318 Qualification:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.





This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



Current permanent Federal employees are strongly encouraged to submit a copy of your last or most recent Notification of Personnel Action, SF-50, to support your claim.



Must have Career or Career Conditional Status within the Area of Consideration.



Promotions are not guaranteed and no promise of promotion is implied.



Note: Your resume MUST include your position title, pay plan, series, grade level, agency worked for and dates of employment for all applicable federal work experiences.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





CLERICAL SUPPORT FUNCTIONS

CORRESPONDENCE

CUSTOMER SERVICE

OFFICE AUTOMATION

TRAVEL MANAGEMENT SUPPORT