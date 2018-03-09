Strategic Pricing Manager will spearhead pricing strategies projects that support the overall USP business growth and public health impact objectives. This position will lead pricing projects, pricing modeling, and drive pricing initiatives across different program unit groups (PUT) and international regions with pricing recommendations and leading pricing analyses, which include price and demand modeling, price performance analysis, and opportunity identification. This candidate should have a high level of intellectual curiosity, creativity, and proficiency in turning business and data insights into pricing strategy and tactical recommendation. This is a non-supervisory position reporting to the Director, Global Pricing, within the Strategy and Business Development Division.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Work and support Global Pricing Director in enterprise pricing initiatives and revenue optimization projects, including, but not limited, quantitative and qualitative sales data analyses and reports

Build tools to analyze and test new pricing techniques to interpret market demand indicators, price sensitivity, customer purchase patterns, sales trends and competition

Develop a variety of pricing models and alternative simulation models to support price decisions and optimize company’s overall revenue and profit

Create and improve pricing dashboards in data visualization, dynamics, customization, and generate reports and analysis for Executives and Department leaders

Lead the development of pricing strategies and tactics for assigned program units and/or international regions. Program units may include Chemical Medicines (pharmaceuticals), Biologics, Excipients, Foods, Dietary Supplements, and/or Healthcare Quality and Safety

Be a thought leader on pricing – work with program unit teams, product development scientists, the strategic team, and market research & analytic teams to develop PUT pricing strategies and initiatives

Identify opportunities to accelerate revenue growth and customer base expansion in global dynamic economic changing environment to be able to balance USP revenue objectives and healthcare mission

Work with program unit teams and product development scientists to develop pricing strategy and tactics, including, but not limited to, value-based pricing, data-driven analytics and new product pricing

Lead pricing portfolio development and improvement with cross-functional teams and groups to create and execute pricing roadmaps in product planning, forecasting and budgeting

Support pricing implementation, measure pricing KPIs and monitor ROI of pricing projects and initiatives

Support the Global Price Team to develop USP competitive price database and pricing tools

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Science, or Healthcare industry is required.

Minimum of four (4) to six (6) years of product or service pricing experience is required.

Global pricing experience is required.

Preferred Qualifications

MBA or other relevant Master’s Degree

Two (2) years of B-2-B work experience in the healthcare or related sectors

At least three years’ experience managing complex, multi-stakeholder projects and teams

Knowledge of SQL, pricing modelling and other statistic software preferred

Experience working with C-level executives on high profile projects

Advanced Microsoft Suite experience.

Experience preparing and presenting recommendations to department leaders

Strong leadership capabilities and proven ability to bring together diverse stakeholders groups in pricing recommendations and implement decisions

Strong communication skills required – verbal, written, and interpersonal.

Has the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Results driven with demonstrated successful outcomes.

Prior experience in a science-based industry

Knowledge and background in product management, marketing, strategy, consultation or healthcare industry a plus

Working knowledge of large data analyses and reporting tools , including Tableau in mid or advanced level application experience

Familiarity with pharmaceutical reference standards is a plus

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular