Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Monday through Friday 10:30am to 7:00pm.

Responsibilities

Summary:

The Patient Financial Advisor II is responsible for ownership of patient financial obligations for inpatient and select outpatient encounters. The Patient Financial Advisor confirms insurance coverage and eligibility, obtains authorizations for service, identifies other sources of payment for uninsured patients, and assists in referrals.

Patient Financial Advisors must commit to the Adventist Healthcare Values:

Respect - Recognizes the infinite worth of individuals and care for e ach one as a whole person.

Integrity - Is above reproach in everything they do.

Service - We provide compassionate and attentive care in a manner that inspires confidence.

Excellence - We provide world-class clinical outcomes in an environment that is safe for both our patients and our care givers.

Stewardship - We take personal responsibility for the efficient and effective accomplishment of our mission

Responsibilities:

* Supports financial process; including authorizations, verifications, and discussing financial options for patients.

* Assists patient in identifying and/or obtaining financial options to pay for medical services

* Assist all non-financial team members regarding patient financial options and/or programs

* Tracks available service days for treatments.

* Works with case managers to ensure patients financial obligations are met.

* Coordinates with case managers to support discharge planning.

* Provides direct patient financial counseling if appropriate.

* Assists patients in completing AHC charitable applications..

Qualifications

* High School Graduate or equivalent.

* Minimum of 3 years of experience within a healthcare financial environment, which can include insurer or public health setting.

* Minimum of 1 years of experience establishing eligibility and/or payment authorizations.

* Strong knowledge and training in government rules and regulations, including TPLs, WC, and other payment sources and liabilities.

* Knowledge and utilization of Windows desktop applications including Word and Excel.

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.