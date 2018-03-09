Work Schedule

FT 40 hours per week, no weekends, no holidays

Responsibilities

To provide psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention and discharge planning to patients and their families. Helps manage length of stay and cost of care by early intervention and connecting patients to appropriate community resources.

Qualifications

*Masters of Social Work from a college or university accredited by the Council of Social Work Education

*Current Maryland license as a LCSW-C social worker

*Experience in medical social work preferred

*Problem solving and analytical skills

*Strong interpersonal skills

*Conflict resolution and crisis management skills

*Ability to work independently and as a member of a team

*Ability to prioritize multiple responsibilities

*Flexibility in work responsibilities

