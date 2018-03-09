Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Responsibilities

Answers telephone, responds to patient questions/concerns to ensure prompt accurate resolution is achieved and is able to handle various job tasks simultaneously. Demonstrates communication skills appropriate to adolescent, adult and geriatric patients with the ability to assess and interpret data relative to patient age.

Establishes a line of communication with the patient or their guarantor to obtain demographic, employment, insurance and current medical condition information in order to perform accurate registration.

Obtains worker's comp, corporate, and managed care authorizations. Determines proper payor code by requesting payor information and assigning current codes as specified on current payor matrix.

Protects the financial standing of AHC by appropriately placing financial responsibilities, collecting co-payments and arranging payment plans for monies due.

Prepares, processes, and files the medical record for each patient as required by patient type for documentation by physician and medical personnel.

Accurately enters diagnosis and procedural codes into EPM/EMR computer system. Scans required chart information into appropriate record.

Facilitates the smooth and efficient operation of department by being available and prepared to work during scheduled hours and attends meetings as requested by Management. Performs a wide range of duties in support of the total department.

Participates in departmental performance improvement initiative (assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating). Participates in practice changes as a result of performance improvement activities. Supports all patient experience/ customer service and quality standard initiatives set by the department.

Qualifications

Typing skills equal to 35 WPM

Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

Aptitude for strong organizational skills

Ability to work with people of various backgrounds

High school diploma or equivalency

1 year minimum experience in a medical front office environment

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.