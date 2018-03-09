Job Description

Posting/Position Details:

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the night before the noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, Finance or related field. In lieu of a Bachelor’s Degree, a high school diploma and four (4) years of experience as an Office Administrator responsible for the supervision of clerical and administrative services staff may be considered



Experience

Seven (7) years of increasingly responsible administrative and office management experience to include: analysis of administrative procedure and two (2) of supervisory responsibility of an administrative services function

None

None

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

The Manager Administrative Services is responsible for directing and coordinating all administrative support activities within a large department or division to ensure that administrative staff, departmental equipment, supplies and resources are used in an effective and efficient manner.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Manages clerical and administrative staff and directs the day-to-day operations of a variety of administrative activities to ensure the department’s needs are met.

Coordinates and administers the collection and delivery of the department’s budget information in accordance with the Office of Management & Budget Services (OMBS) requirements. Maintains accurate budgetary records for reporting and forecasting purposes.

Analyses departmental processes and recommends and implements procedural changes or new procedures to improve administrative operations and more effectively utilize department resources.

Coordinates the execution of departmental personnel actions and administers other departmental human resource activities to include but not limited to: facilitating mandatory staff training, coordinating the performance review process, monitoring and reporting employee bsenteeism, and position control number (PCN) administration.

In cooperation with the appropriate departments, vendors or staff, coordinates and supervises the allocation of facility office space, cubicle assignments and interior build-outs; the acquisition, storage and distribution of office supplies and the purchase, maintenance and repair of office equipment and technology.

Acts as the department liaison with internal and external stakeholders on various administrative and research assignments.

Trains department managers and staff on departmental and relevant organizational procedures to ensure efficiency in meeting organizational needs.

Coordinates the department recruitment process, participates in and advises interview panels to insure adherence to proper human resource procedures and policies.

Leads the organization and planning of special departmental events.

OTHER FUNCTIONS

Assists in the administration of non-revenue fleet operations.

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.