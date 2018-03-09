Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Contracts Manager - Division of Financial Operations

The Contracts Manager is responsible for oversight of contract review and the internal contract work-flow processes. Through the contract review process, the Contracts Manager provides expert guidance to those within the University Community seeking legally binding agreements, with the goal of minimizing risk and liability to the University in accordance with University policy and audit requirements prior to execution. Reporting to the Director of Contacts, the Contracts Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Manages the day to day contracts for the University.

Assists in the preparation, review, and administration of contractual proposals relating to master contracts.

Participates in developing and negotiations on assigned contracts and verifies that University policies associated with supplier selection and qualification have been followed.

Ensures that approvals have been obtained from the University's offices of General Counsel, Risk Management, Tax, Compliance, Facilities and Information Services, as appropriate, prior to obtaining the Treasurer's or the Chief Procurement Officer's signature on any contract.

Ensures that contracts review and execution occur quickly and efficiently.

Works collaboratively and in a manner that consistently promotes and reinforces an organizational culture dedicated to superior customer service.

Plays a significant role in the University's achievement of' ambitious savings target through the Georgetown Cost Initiative (GCI), in particular, assuring the success of new enterprise supplier agreements, which entail business process and relationship governance features such as service level agreements, supplier performance metrics, and "punch-out" systems integrations.

Prepares bids and negotiates specifications for goods and services.

Secures all necessary approvals and ensures that the University's procedures are followed.

Requirements

Master's degree in Business Management or Finance from an accredited college or university

At least a Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM)

1 to 3 years of experience in the field or in a related area

Familiar with a variety of the field's concepts, practices, and procedures - particularly in the area of contracts

Expert problem solving and analytical abilities

Preferred qualifications

Ability to work under multiple deadlines

Advanced procurement and/or legal skills

Familiarity with accounting software and procurement management systems

Proficiency working with Excel spreadsheets

