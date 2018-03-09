Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Community Director, Residential Living - Division of Student Affairs

The Division of Student Affairs supports the academic mission by educating students as whole persons, promoting their intellectual, moral, spiritual, and social formation; Enhancing students' learning and helping to prepare them for lives of discernment, civic engagement, and professional growth; Teaching personal responsibility and respect for people of all faiths, cultures, and beliefs; And promoting the health and safety of students and others in the University community.

The Community Director is a full-time, live-in professional staff member within the Office of Residential Living, responsible for administering the Residential Living program for one residential area housing undergraduate students. S/he directly supervises a team of resident assistants and implements an Educational Plan for community engagement, serving as educators by developing the leadership of students and encouraging community investment in the spirit of the Jesuit values. The Community Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Leadership & Supervision

Develops goals and objectives for a residential community and team, supporting the mission of the University and Office of Residential Living.

Oversees and implements educational programming in accordance with the Educational Plan expectations.

Trains, supervises, and evaluates a team of undergraduate resident assistants.

Plans, implements, and attends all team training's, retreats, and professional development opportunities.

Oversees marketing and social media engagement strategies for the residential area.

Participates in all aspects of departmental hiring & training processes.

Serves as the primary advisor to Hall Council and supports InterHall events.

Meets with students to discuss alleged violations and to determine potential violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

Maintains ongoing and open collaborative relationships with Chaplains and Faculty-in-Residence.

Actively participates and represents Residential Living on various Student Affairs and campus-wide committees.

Emergency Response

Manages crises in the residence halls, including but not limited to serious psychiatric emergencies and facility emergencies.

Participates in the Community Director on Duty rotation with other members of the Residential Living staff.

Responds after hours, including evenings and weekends, to emergency and community crises.

Administration

Maintains consistent weekly office hours for students.

Attends and administers all residential openings and closings per the established protocol, completing the necessary documentation/administrative processes.

Assists with occupancy management by administering switches, no-show reports, and transition housing processes.

Conducts weekly facility assessments of the residential community and coordinates follow-up with the Residential Living Operations team as well as Facilities Management and Housekeeping.

Serves on no less than one departmental committee.

Responsibly manages all aspects of the community operating budget, including timely reconciliations and reporting.

Monitors and responds to work e-mail and voicemail in a timely manner, which may include evenings and weekends.

Responds quickly and appropriately to students, parents, and other campus partners.

Social Justice & Inclusion

Experiences working with and supporting students from diverse backgrounds and social identities, including, but not limited to, students of color, LGBTQ students, first generation students, and students with disabilities.

Provides learning opportunities that deepen knowledge, skills and awareness of self and others to promote inclusive communities.

Summer Conferences

Participates in the summer duty rotation to provide emergency response for GU summer students, visiting interns, and summer guests.

Assists with selection, training, and supervision of summer student team members and interns.

Completes academic year preparations as directed.

Works with Student Affairs on summer projects as needed.

Requirements

A completed Master's Degree, preferably in the area of Higher Education, Student Affairs, Counseling or Social Work

Thorough understanding of and commitment to the work of Residential Living as well as the education and character development of college students

Demonstrated experience in the areas of leadership, supervision, professional development, administrative skills, social justice & inclusion, community development, educational engagement and emergency response

Ability to manage stress, conflict and frustration constructively, demonstrating a positive attitude

Ability to identify, define and apply creative and original approaches to resolving issues and use sound judgment based on training and departmental policies and protocol

An awareness and understanding of the Jesuit values and the ability to conceptualize them in the application of this role

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions

