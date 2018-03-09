Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

O'Neill Institute Associate - Georgetown University Law Center

Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetown Law is an exceptional institution in an enviable location. Students come here from all over the world to study international or tax law, environmental or health care law (just a few of our specialties). They come here for our top-ranked clinics. Most of all, they come because this is the place where theory and practice meet. At Georgetown, students learn the law in the place where laws are made.

The Institute Associate supports O'Neill Institute/ Global Health Law LL.M. courses to expand opportunities for experiential learning. S/he works on projects and/or academic research projects as necessary. Reporting to the Institute Director of the O'Neill Institute, the Institute Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Oversees legal research, analysis, project organization, and external engagement on assigned topics with occasional support from, and supervision of, research assistants.

Coordinates with external partners, including donor organizations, and internal stakeholders of the Institute, including Georgetown University faculty and staff, to accomplish project and program goals.

Works with, advises, and directs project team, functioning as an expert resource on designated subjects.

Functions as project manager by maintaining assignment completion schedules.

Attends and reports on events relevant to the assigned research topics and/or other projects at the Institute.

Networks with internal and external stakeholders, representing the Institute's projects and programs and the Associate's area of expertise.

Conducts research and reaches out to relevant large donors, facilitating new relationships for the Institute and increasing funding opportunities.

Supports O'Neill Institute courses including experiential components such as interacting with outside sponsors, participating in class exercises, and reviewing student work.

Supports the lnstitute's mission of capacity building by mentoring LL.M. students and/or Research Assistants on project/program work to foster substantive experience for students.

Travels occasionally to attend and/or present at relevant conferences, convening's, and events, both domestic and international.

Requirements

JD or JD/MPH

Experience with health law and/or policy

Familiarity with both domestic and international health law topics

Academic and working knowledge of research topics related to health law

Excellent research and legal writing skills

Ability to operate professionally and maturely in interactions with academic and other stakeholders

Ability to work well as part of a small team and supervise student work in a professional manner

Exceptional academic credentials, including publications preferred

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.