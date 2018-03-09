Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Digital User Experience Associate - Office of Advancement

The Office of Advancement advances the mission of Georgetown through fundraising and alumni engagement activities. The office has many departments including event planning, fundraising, volunteer management, communications, data management, and analytics.

The Digital User Experience Associate aids the User Experience and Development Team with creating digital products and tools that support Georgetown University's Office of Advancement. S/he assists with UX design and research tasks as well as some operational support for the UX and Development team. Reporting to the Director of Digital User Experience, the Digital User Experience Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

User Experience Design

Transforms low-fidelity wireframes, prototypes, and user journeys into high-fidelity, standalone digital artifacts that are shared with project stakeholders; and guides graphic design, editorial, and web development.

Generates website documentation and specifications for content managers, designers, and internal team.

Gathers requirements, requests, and preferences from project partners and other stakeholders and compiles project briefs and specification documents.

Conducts context and precedent research and prepares short reports and briefs for the Communications team.

Conducts user research (in-person, remote, telephone, surveys) and testing for prototypes and live products.

Conducts testing of prototypes and live products to identify bugs, usability issues, verifiying products match design specifications.

Project Management and Operations Support

Updates organization-wide task board to ensure projects are on schedule and stakeholders are updated on progress.

Keeps track of active and prospective project next steps, deadlines, and milestones.

Distills project progress into reports for various stakeholders that convey milestones, accomplishments, roadblocks, and touch-points for potential collaboration.

Digital Development Tasks

Supplements web development team efforts in coding and other discrete technical tasks.

Assists with content migration, updates, and other content management system tasks.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1-2 years of experience in UX design, digital product design, and/or web development

Experience with design software such as Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, XD), Sketch, InVision, or similar tools for use in the creation of UX artifacts (wireframes, user journeys, personas, user stories)

Experience with user testing tools to assess usability of prototypes and live products

Experience with analytics tools and reporting

Familiarity with web accessibility standards

Comfort in talking to people to conduct user testing (in-person, remote, telephone, surveys) to evaluate usability of prototypes and live products

Knowledge of cross-browser compatibility and the ability to design applications that function on multiple browsers and devices

Ability to multi-task and juggle multiple, concurrent projects

Strong communication skills, great time management skills, and a preference for collaboration

Preferred Qualifications

Portfolio with projects that exemplify clean, intuitive user flows and interactions

A solid grasp of user-centered design and testing methodologies

Familiarity in extracting and applying lessons from data

Familiarity (or more) with HTML, CSS, JavaScript and associated frameworks and libraries

