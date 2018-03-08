This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school.

An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring general office skills. Assignments typically consist of one or more standard office operations such as phone and visitor reception work, file maintenance, data entry including routine database maintenance, keyboarding including word processing of common office/business documents, mail processing, library clerical work, and similar tasks that are quickly learned on the job. Experienced workers initiate their own daily assignments, follow through on matters, and use independent judgment and training to take appropriate actions to deal with standard recurring situations. Performs related work as required.PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:* As school receptionist, routes callers, answers routine questions, and keeps appointment records* Opens and routes incoming mail; assembles appropriate material for use in answering mail* Operates PC word processing programs producing correspondence, letters, memos, and reports; may operate other software programs* Performs related work as required



QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from high school and experience in performing general office clerical or secretarial work, or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Knowledge of modern office practices and procedures, and of standard office appliances including desktop PCs, standard office software, scanners, printers, photocopiers, and facsimile machines

* Ability to perform general clerical work accurately and quickly

* Ability to communicate effectively, to work cooperatively with others, and to work under pressure and/or with frequent interruptions

* Perform other duties as assigned by the School Principal or designee