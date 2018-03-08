Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

IT Management Consultant

Key Role:

Work with external clients. Recommend and apply information technology solutions in support of business operations. Assess client requirements and seek opportunities to apply technologies to business processes. Advise on functionalities, costs, benefits, and implementation requirements of technology solutions. Apply basic principles, theories, and concepts to job assignments. Solve a diverse range of complex problems, work with limited direction. Interface with internal and external customers and make significant contributions to department goals and planning efforts.

Basic Qualifications:

-Experience with Microsoft Office, including Excel and Powerpoint

-Ability to create spreadsheets iand presentations

-Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

-Ability to build competencies in basic consulting, assignment performance, and organizational strategy

-Ability to obtain a security clearance

-Scheduled to obtain a BA or BS degree by August 2018

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information.

