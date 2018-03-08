Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Systems Integrator

Key Role:

Work as a member of a project team, test and document systems, and provide support for a variety of technical and industry specialties. Provide system access support to the client, and configure and maintains mobile devices, including operating system and profile updates. Analyze the development of a mobile device configuration management plan.



Basic Qualifications:

-Experience with IT and programming languages

-Experience with information security concepts

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph

-BS degree



Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with configuring workstations and mobile devices

-BS degree in an IT-related field

-Completion of programming coursework



Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance with polygraph is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.

NAA