Job Title: PROCUREMENT OFFICER Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $55,660.80 - $110,614.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County is hiring an experienced Procurement Officer for the Department of Management and Finance's Purchasing Division to prepare, review, and approve specifications, negotiate contracts and manage the procurement process for a variety of products and services. This employee will have a high level of independence and discretionary authority in ensuring all procurement transactions meet ethical standards and comply with applicable laws and regulations. These responsibilities require close coordination with other professional and technical staff and frequent interaction with the Budget Director, the County Attorney, County Department Directors, appointed boards and commissions, as well as bidders, contractors, and the general public.Duties will include:This Procurement Officer will report to an Assistant Purchasing Agent with responsibility for consulting with County agencies to ensure procurement transactions meet agency needs and are in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The ideal candidate will bring highly specialized knowledge of best procurement and contract practices, and business and contract law as it applies to public purchasing, risk management strategies and insurance and indemnity issues and practices.Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, or a related field, plus significant professional level procurement experience that includes managing Invitations to Bid (ITBs) and Request for Proposals (RFPs) and negotiating contracts and resolving disputes.Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.Preference may be given to applicants with experience in one or more of the following:Preference may also be given to applicants who have completed courses in public procurement, negotiation techniques, business or contract law; and/or obtained certification as a Certified Public Purchasing Officer (CPPO) or a Certified Professional Public Buyer (CPPB).Special Requirements: Completion of the Commonwealth of Virginia Statement of Economic Interest form will be required of the successful candidate. Pursuant to Section 27-9 of the Arlington County code, this position requires the completion of "Statement of Economic Interest" (Financial Disclosure) form upon acceptance of employment and annually thereafter.Additional Information: Work Hours: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the application process and are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions. Incomplete applications will not be considered.This position is listed as "open continuous." Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and qualified applicants referred on a continuous basis. Interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. If your application is received later in the recruitment process, it may not be reviewed or considered. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when a sufficient number of qualified applications have been received.