Job Title: MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET SPECIALIST Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/22/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $53,019.20 - $105,996.80 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County is seeking a Management and Budget Specialist to perform budget, financial and procurement functions for the Administration and Strategic Development Team of the Department of Parks and Recreation. This Specialist will work closely with staff in analyzing and researching a variety of budget, management and policy issues and in negotiating and recommending alternatives, options and solutions to address those issues. This employee will also lead efforts to collaborate with multiple customers to ensure stakeholder perspectives are reflected or addressed when developing and monitoring the annual operating budget.Specific duties include:The ideal candidate will have knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and the principles and objectives of budget preparation and administration, as well as the ability to: learn all functions and objectives of department units supported; compile, organize and present relevant information and statistics in a concise and comprehensive manner, both orally and in writing; and establish and maintain effective relationships with County personnel, as well as with the public. The work requires attending meetings at various locations throughout the County.Selection Criteria:: Bachelor's degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Accounting, Financial Management, Economics or closely related field and responsible fiscal experience which included activities such as budget preparation, expenditure analysis, accounting and/or budget tracking.Additional qualifying related experience may be substituted for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis. A Master's degree in a closely related field may substitute for up to one year of the minimum experience requirement.: Preference may be given to candidates with experience with one or more of the following:Special Requirements: The applicant must possess, or obtain by the time of appointment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's place of residence or the applicant must have the ability and willingness to use alternative methods of transportation to perform assigned duties and responsibilities at locations other than the primary worksite. If the applicant possesses or acquires a license, the applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment may be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.Additional Information: This is a 40 hour a week position, with flexible work hours generally between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, with the option for some telecommuting. Occasional evening and weekend work will be required to attend County Board and public meetings.Note: This position is part of an alternative pay program that includes career path and pay-for-performance elements. Entry salary within the band is negotiable dependent upon qualifications and experience. The probationary period for this position is one year.Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached; however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.