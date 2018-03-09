Procuring bridge inspection and bridge capital projects design consultants and overseeing their biennial bridge inspections;

Job Title: BRIDGE PROGRAM ENGINEER Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $68,016.00 - $117,104.00 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia The Department of Environmental Services is seeking an experienced Bridge Engineer to work within their Engineering Bureau. The Bridge Engineer is responsible for asset management of the County's 35 bridges including oversight of inspections as well as implementation of maintenance and repairs. Additionally, the incumbent is responsible for bridge capital projects such as major rehabilitations. Most of the inspection and design work is accomplished using consultants.Specific duties of this position include:Selection Criteria:A Bachelor's degree in Engineering plus significant experience in bridge inspection, asset management of bridges, bridge rehabilitation design, and/or project management of bridge rehabilitation capital projects.Experience may not be substituted for the Engineering Degree requirement. A Master's Degree in Civil Engineering may be substituted for one year of Engineering experience.: Preference may be given to candidates with one or more of the following:Special Requirements: Applicant must possess, and maintain throughout employment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's state of residence at the time of appointment. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment may be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.Additional Information: Work Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., flexibility discussed upon hire.This position is part of a broadband pay plan. Individuals appointed to positions in this pay plan will be appointed at a salary based on their experience and training and the nature of the work assigned. Within pay guidelines, pay plan participants are eligible for variable salary increases based on performance, growth in responsibilities, and employee development on a yearly basis.Employees that are registered as a Professional Engineer will be eligible for an additional pay premium of $2,600 annually.The official title of this position is Engineering Program Coordinator.Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.This position is listed as "open continuous." Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and qualified applicants referred on a continuous basis. Interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. If your application is received later in the recruitment process, it may not be reviewed or considered. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when a sufficient number of qualified applications have been received.