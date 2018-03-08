Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Information Assurance Security Specialist, Senior

Key Role:

Perform tasks independently as a member of a team conducting system vulnerability assessments for Marine Corps clients. Support clients in the design and implementation of Assured Compliance Assessment Solution (ACAS) solutions for all Marine Corps Enterprise Networks (MCEN) and train operators from Marine Forces (MARFORs) and internal Information Assurance personnel to maintain and operate Secure Configuration Compliance Validation Initiative (SCCVI) tool functionality. Rack and provision government furnished equipment, including servers, install and patch operating systems, application, and document DoD STIGs applicable to each network environment for all ACAS implementations. Document the steps required to design the ACAS solution for each of the MCEN networks, including the IP address, Fully Qualified Domain Name, and physical location of each component. Create reporting dashboard designs and reports for each environment that are specific to audiences that include leadership and executives, Cybersecurity staff, and systems administrators. Maintain the Nessus scanners and PVS's connectivity with the associated Security Center (SC).



Basic Qualifications:

-3+ years of experience with supporting, configuring, and administering a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) operating system in an enterprise environment

-2+ years of experience with ACAS or Nessus

-Experience with virtualized environments, including vSphere or ESXI

-Experience with ACAS Security Center (SC) and Nessus Vulnerability Scanners (NVS)

-Experience with common Cybersecurity toolsets and processes, including STIGSs, CAS, IAVA Management and Implementation, and OPORD or FRAGO support

-Secret clearance

-Security+ Certification

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with scripting, including NASL, Python, or BASH

-Knowledge of Marine Corps or military organization, culture, and policies

-Ability to stay abreast of internal and external security best practices

-BA or BS degree

-One or more technical certifications, including RHCSA or RHCE

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Secret clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.

#LI-AH1, AFH16, AFH26, CB15, CJ1, DH1, NMC, TMJ16