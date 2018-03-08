Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe.

Research and Development Program Manager

Key Role:

Support global Cyber Risk Research and Development (R&D) by coordinating, enhancing, and developing real world data, analytics, and information sharing capabilities, tools, models, and methodologies. Make data sharing components broadly available as national and international resources to accelerate solutions around Cyber risk issues and infrastructure security and support the three-way partnership among Cybersecurity researchers, technology developers, and policymakers in academia, industry, and the government. Contribute to the Cyber Risk Economics (CYRIE) program by supporting the research into the business, legal, technical, and behavioral aspects of the economics of Cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and controls.

Basic Qualifications:

-10+ years of experience in R&D in the national security domain providing services to industry, universities, or federal and state government organizations in areas such as strategy development, business development, and technical and program management

-Experience with providing program management services, including managing cost, schedule, and performance

-Ability to act independently with limited guidance to ensure government research program objectives are met

-Top Secret clearance

-BS degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with working in a federal Research and Development environment

-Experience in one or more of the following areas: risk, privacy protection, or economic analysis

-MBA degree

-PMP Certification preferred

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Top Secret clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.

