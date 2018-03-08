Job Description

eGRC Lead

Key Role:

Conduct a variety of engineering tasks related to the development, operation, and maintenance of complex technology systems. Ensure integration of processes of methodologies to ensure performance of total system. Apply leading-edge principles, theories, and concepts to job assignments, and contribute to the advancement of industry expertise. Solve complex technical problems, of critical importance to the organization's technical direction. Provide expertise in leading development and implementation of key technologies for the organization.

Basic Qualification:

-6+ years of experience with IT in a professional work environment

-2+ years of experience designing, implementing, configuring, and operating Archer RSA

-1+ years of experience performing systems administration in Windows, Linux, or VMware environments, including performing installation and configuration, monitoring system performance and availability, performing upgrades, and troubleshooting

-Experience with site surveys, data gathering, and research and analysis related to deploying and implementing security tools

-Ability to obtain a security clearance

-BA or BS degree is required

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience working at a large federal agency, including the USPS, HHS, SSA, Treasury, GSA, and NASA

-Knowledge of federal information security policies, standards, procedures, directives, frameworks, federal security authorizations, assessment, and risk management processes for enterprise systems

-Knowledge of the DHS's continuous diagnostic and mitigation program

-BA or BS degree in IT Security, Engineering, or a related field

-CISSP, Security+, or a related certification

