Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Cybersecurity Analyst Support Specialist, Mid

Key Role:

Work in a collaborative team environment supporting the DoD by providing a full range of IT products, services, solutions, and customer support. Provide advice and assistance to the client and other senior managers to ensure IT and information resources are managed in a manner that implements the policies and procedures of legislation and the priorities established by the client. Provide Cybersecurity and consulting throughout the security assessment and compliance lifecycle process.



Basic Qualifications:

-5+ years of experience with IT program or project management

-5+ years of experience with IT program management in the Army, DoD, or IC

-Experience with delivering large or complex projects on time and in budget for DoD organizations

-Experience with conducting command Cyber readiness inspection and technical Cyber compliance inspections for comprehending the overall security posture of the client

-Experience with HBSS and configuration reviews, wireless and mobile security, database security, cross domain solutions, vulnerability scanning, VoIP, exchange services, traditional or physical security, different operating systems, including UNIX, Windows, or Linux, Web servers, domain name systems (DNSes), internal and external network infrastructure, releasable networks, and compliance directives

-Top Secret clearance

-IAT I or II Certification

Additional Qualifications:

-BA or BS degree

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Top Secret clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.