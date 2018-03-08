Job Description

IT Strategist

Key Role:

Work under general supervision to assist with examining systems and developing specific cost reduction solutions and business case analyses to support transformation efforts. Assist with the acquisition and planning for implementation of a new technology. Assist with conducting customer or stakeholder analyses. Comprehend and have awareness of underlying functional expertise required to design and implement solutions leveraging any of the management consulting capability pillars, including organization design and mission support optimization, process improvement, performance management, strategy development and transformation, change management, and IT strategy and business architecture.

Basic Qualifications:

-Experience as an intern, support contractor, government staff, or industry staff

-Experience with Microsoft Office, including Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

-Experience with completing individual tasks effectively

-Experience with working in a team environment

-Ability to gather and analyze data effectively

-Ability to apply critical thinking to a wide variety of problems

-Ability to comprehend and analyze complex problems

-Ability to obtain a security clearance

-Scheduled to obtain a BA or BS degree in Winter 2017 or Spring 2018

Additional Qualifications:

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information.

