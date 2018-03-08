Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Learning and Development SME

Key Role:

Maintain responsibility for developing and implementing strategies, programs, and processes for the effective usage of the organization's human capital. Work closely with clients to identify user's business requirements. Coordinate with various vendors that offer advertising services, promotional programs, and other events. Analyze and determine training needs of the organization and formulate and develop plans, procedures, and programs to meet specific training needs and problems. Maintain responsibility for designing, implementing, continuously improving, and measuring the impact of the organization's training and development strategy, service offerings, and programs, including courses and programs. Deliver innovative learning solutions, provide thought leadership, and take offerings to the next level. Develop and design highly engaging and interactive learning solutions and apply industry standard methodologies, including ADDIE, SAM, and Agile to the full life cycle of course development in an established process by developing a course needs assessment, course design, implementation, and evaluation.

Basic Qualifications:

-12+ years of experience with working in the learning and development field

-12+ years of experience in leadership development, including needs analysis, design, development, delivery, program management, and evaluation

-Experience with the design, development, and implementation of training and leadership development strategy and related service offerings and curricula

-Secret clearance

-BA or BS degree

Clearance

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Secret clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.

#LI-AH1, CB14, CJ1, GD14, MPPC, TMJ16