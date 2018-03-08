Job Description

Program Analyst, Senior

Key Role:

Provide program analyst support to a business management division in a PM or PEO organization. Maintain responsibility for technical activities or analyses. Provide analytical support to the business management division lead in the execution of program and product acquisition activities, including acquisition strategies, budgets, and project managers and directors.



Basic Qualifications:

-3 years of experience with the annual ACAT program and Non-Program of Record reviews, P-Form or R-Form coordination, smart charts, and DASC Parade

-Knowledge of weapon system review requirements and coordination and program management reviews

-Knowledge of Unfunded Requirements (UFR), what-if drills, impact statements, budget execution reviews, variance reporting, obligation and spend plans, continuing resolution authority (CRA) requirements, justification, and spend plans, POM planning, transparency reporting, and COMPO splits

-Knowledge of fiscal law applications and Exhibit 300

-Secret clearance

-BA or BS degree



Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Secret clearance is required.

