Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Web Analyst, Mid

Key Role:

Leverage experience with drawing insights from Web data and provide actionable recommendations. Manage multiple responsibilities to support and champion the analytics, SEO, SEM, and social media needs of clients by providing high quality recommendations using tools that specialize in Web analytics, search engine optimization, paid search marketing, and social media listening. Present data in a story-like manner.

Basic Qualifications:

-2+ years of experience with working in Web analytics, search engine optimization, online paid marketing strategy, or social media

-Ability to create quality presentations and briefings for stakeholders

-Ability to provide monthly performance reports and recommendations, including ROI analysis, detailed examination of marketing program statistics, and analysis of Web traffic and behavior statistics

-Ability to build tailored marketing plans and proposals for new initiatives for current and prospective clients

-Ability to connect suggestions and recommendations to clients in a clear and concise manner

-Ability to obtain a security clearance

-BA or BS degree

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with managing spending budgets for clients across multiple channels, including SEM, display and remarketing, YouTube, social media advertising, and digital media partnerships

-Experience with Google Analytics, Google Adwords Fundamentals, Advanced Search, Advanced Display, and Google Tag Manager Certifications or equivalent

-Experience with search engine optimization tools, including Bright Edge or Conductor

-Experience with social media listening tools, including Radian 6 or Sysomos

-Experience in working with Microsoft Excel

-Knowledge of Visual Basic for Applications a plus

-Knowledge of user experience concepts and best practices

-Ability to research, execute, and manage paid marketing campaigns for a portfolio of clients across different industries and sectors

-Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and focus on high-impact activities to keep projects moving forward

-Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously, manage time and tasks efficiently, and communicate availability and status to project leads proactively

-Ability to research and educate others on trending technologies, methods, and opportunities

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills

-Possession of excellent collaboration and presentation skills

-BA or BS degree in Marketing or a related field



Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.

SIG2017