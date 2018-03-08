Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe.

Media Relations Manager, Senior

Key Role:

Lead the development, management, and execution of strategic media relations programming and procedures for both the institution and the firm's market-facing organizations. Serve as a company spokesperson on corporate issues and support efforts to integrate internal and external communication strategies with leadership and organizational goals. Contribute to and help drive the company's corporate visibility and reputation programming. Manage the media relations team and Booz Allen's external public relations partnerships, including outside PR agencies. Identify media-generating opportunities proactively and make recommendations regarding media outreach, including non-traditional media and how earned media connects to goals of government relations, corporate social responsibility, marketing, and investor relations. Demonstrate leadership expertise and the ability to build the trust and respect of senior executives, champion the integration of analytics and reporting with media relations best practices, and review materials developed by internal teams before external publication. Contribute expertise regarding program execution, branding activities, and public and media relations strategies and tactics while balancing multiple projects.



Basic Qualifications:

-10 years of experience with progressively advanced press or media relations roles, including working in a public relations or public affairs agency setting or technology firm or government or government contracting media relation role, directing a public relations agency, and working with senior executives in a media relations capacity

-Experience with serving as a corporate spokesperson on sensitive issues

-Experience with developing and managing a team

-Experience with advancing major corporate reputation programming goals and establishing mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with the news media

-Experience integrated communications, working between internal organizations, and selecting the right internal and external channels for communications

-BA or BS degree



Additional Qualifications:

-Experience in financial communications, including quarterly earnings

-Knowledge of industry trends, standards, and outlooks, including developing a media strategy, deploying creative tactics to build press coverage, integrating digital and social media into all elements of an integrated communications campaign, anticipate opportunities as well as roadblocks, and adjust accordingly to recommend paths to allow leadership to respond effectively

-Ability to show creativity, a high level of intelligence, confidence, leadership, enthusiasm, and vision

-Ability to work under pressure, manage multiple issues at once, and meet tight deadlines

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills, including measurement and analytics expertise

-BA or BS degree in Marketing, Communications, or Public Relations preferred

