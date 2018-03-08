Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Systems Engineer

Key Role:

Perform complicated and difficult software or systems design engineering assignments, requiring a high degree of technical competence reflecting current state-of-the-art applications. Organize and lead system focused technical projects and coordinate the efforts of lower level project engineers for assigned projects or system. Evaluate performance and operating characteristics against costs and development risks. Conduct technical reviews in area of technical expertise. Complete analysis and assessments of JRAD assigned topics within and across capability requirement portfolios. Review contributions of any new or altered capability requirements make toward reducing operational risk within portfolios and otherwise ensuring warfighter ability to conduct tasks and missions under applicable threat conditions. Identify potential overlap of competing or duplicative programs which address similar capability requirements and could influence resourcing decisions and traceability of cross-portfolio impacts and dependencies which are essential to the realization of warfighter capabilities.

Basic Qualifications:

-Experience with sound systems engineering principles to conduct analysis and coordinate design solutions to solve complex system needs

-Experience with systems engineering to address issues, including logistics, the coordination of different teams, development and analysis of requirements, and consider the entire life-cycle applied to large, complex projects

-Knowledge of the Joint Requirements Oversight Council (JROC) and its functions

-Knowledge of JCIDS

-Knowledge of Joint Staff functions and its interaction within OSD

-Current Top Secret clearance

-Courses in mathematics, probability, statistics, mathematical logic, science, or subject matter requiring substantial competence in college-level mathematics or statistics

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with commenting and assisting the authoring of Chairman's policies, Congressional responses, and Government Accountability Office (GAO) responses to support the Joint requirements process

-Ability to populate the capability requirement portfolio tools with new or amended data related to each assigned topic under review

-Ability to provide tracking, coordination, and status updates of assigned topics, and provide a monthly summary of all analysis completed, as directed

-Ability to maintain day-to-day technical interface with project personnel and ensure compliance with applicable standards

-Ability to develop alternative approaches and conduct engineering analyses and trade-off studies, including cost-benefit and return-on-investment analyses

-Ability to evaluate systems design and architecture concepts in support of development projects or research and new business initiatives

-BS degree in Systems Engineering and 10 years of experience with systems engineering or MS degree in Systems Engineering and 3 years of experience with systems engineering

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Top Secret clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.