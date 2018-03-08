Job Description

Reverse Engineer, Senior

Key Role:

Support numerous challenging, mission-critical projects that make a direct impact on the nation's security and intelligence mission. Conduct reverse engineering and vulnerability analysis of complex and diverse software systems. Design, develop, and document proof-of-concept software to demonstrate their findings and develop custom programs for automating reverse engineering and interacting with binaries being analyzed.

Basic Qualifications:

-Experience with programming, including Python, C, C++, and Assembly

-Experience with performing reverse engineering and vulnerability analysis of software binaries using IDA Pro or similar software and performing dynamic analysis of software binaries using OllyDbg, WINDbg, or similar software

-Experience with developing software systems in assembly, C, C++, or other low-level proprietary languages on Windows, UNIX, Linux, VxWorks, or vendor-proprietary operating systems

-Ability to read or write at least one assembly language, including x86, ARM, MIPS, or PowerPC

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph

-BA or BS degree and 8+ years of experience with software engineering or reverse engineering or 12+ total years of experience with software engineering or reverse engineering

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with analyzing malware

-Experience with reverse engineering x86 Windows binaries

-Experience with reverse engineering embedded firmware

-Experience with developing CNO software

-Experience with working in virtualized environments

-Experience with kernel-level development

-Experience with Windows or Linux driver development

-Experience with analyzing network protocols

-Knowledge of IA concepts, including cryptography

-BS degree in CS, EE, Computer Engineering, Physics, or a related technical field preferred

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance with polygraph is required.

