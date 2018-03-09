Utility Worker
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Springfield
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269715
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Springfield, VA Location
Production / Warehouse Environment
NOT metro accessible
SCHEDULE: 24/7 operations shifts may rotate and are picked by senority
Mon-Fri 5:00am-1:00pm
Mon-Fri 6:30am-2:00pm
Tue-Sat 11:00pm-6:30am
Tue-Sat 2:00pm-9:30pm
This position entails working in a loud, industrial environment with machinery.
Responsibilities:
• Keeping pressroom floors and walls free of debris such as paper, ink, and rags;
• Emptying waste carts in Pressroom and Reelroom;
• Cleaning external surfaces, lights, and brackets of printing presses,
• Sweeping and mopping decks of printing presses;
• Mopping floors and operating floor scrubbers;
• Operating mule in order to drain ink sumps;
• Manually scrap and wash dirty ink buckets;
• Handle chemicals in accordance with proper safety procedures;
• Act as back up in assisting with machine operation; including moving rolls of newsprint, prepping newsprint, stacking newspaper bundles, sorting, stripping, bundling and shipping of cores, and operating various types of production machinery in a safe manner;
• Operating the JBT system
• Other duties as assigned.
Requirements:
• Demonstrated ability to work in a safe manner around heavy equipment efficiently and effectively;
• Ability to shift priorities and perform duties based on changing demands of pressroom;
• Communicates effectively with supervisor and co-workers when issues or concerns arise;
• Reliable transportation and the ability to work various shifts;
• Ability to perform physical duties that require bending, climbing ladders, kneeling, lifting, pushing, reaching and walking;
• Must be able to lift 50 lbs;
• Strong attention to detail;
• Work with minimal supervision;
• 1-2 years experience preferred in a fast-paced, deadline-orientated environment.
INDVAR