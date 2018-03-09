Springfield, VA Location

Production / Warehouse Environment

NOT metro accessible

SCHEDULE: 24/7 operations shifts may rotate and are picked by senority

Mon-Fri 5:00am-1:00pm

Mon-Fri 6:30am-2:00pm

Tue-Sat 11:00pm-6:30am

Tue-Sat 2:00pm-9:30pm

This position entails working in a loud, industrial environment with machinery.

Responsibilities:

• Keeping pressroom floors and walls free of debris such as paper, ink, and rags;

• Emptying waste carts in Pressroom and Reelroom;

• Cleaning external surfaces, lights, and brackets of printing presses,

• Sweeping and mopping decks of printing presses;

• Mopping floors and operating floor scrubbers;

• Operating mule in order to drain ink sumps;

• Manually scrap and wash dirty ink buckets;

• Handle chemicals in accordance with proper safety procedures;

• Act as back up in assisting with machine operation; including moving rolls of newsprint, prepping newsprint, stacking newspaper bundles, sorting, stripping, bundling and shipping of cores, and operating various types of production machinery in a safe manner;

• Operating the JBT system

• Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

• Demonstrated ability to work in a safe manner around heavy equipment efficiently and effectively;

• Ability to shift priorities and perform duties based on changing demands of pressroom;

• Communicates effectively with supervisor and co-workers when issues or concerns arise;

• Reliable transportation and the ability to work various shifts;

• Ability to perform physical duties that require bending, climbing ladders, kneeling, lifting, pushing, reaching and walking;

• Must be able to lift 50 lbs;

• Strong attention to detail;

• Work with minimal supervision;

• 1-2 years experience preferred in a fast-paced, deadline-orientated environment.

