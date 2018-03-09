Press Assistant Job Description

GENERAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION:

Department: Pressroom

Shift Length: 8 hours

Hours: Can vary 24 hours per day, 7 days per week

EMPLOYER INFORMATION:

The Washington Post

7171 Wimsatt Rd

Springfield, VA 22151

POSITION INFORMATION:

Job Purpose:

To prepare multi-unit web-fed rotary press to print newspapers according to specifications

To maintain press and keep in good working order

Tasks Performed:

Marks up press

Spots plates and helps to re-plate

Plate up press. / Strip press

Checks folios in paper

Checks color dots to ensure correct order

Marks up chalk board or posts lists of re-plates

Helps pick up old plates and put in bin

Re-marks up press for days runs when required

Helps put sheet in if web breaks

Completes pre-run check lists and pre-sets

Helps check units and web catchers for wraps after web breaks

Gather webs as they come over the former (roll up trash during make ready) restriction?

Remove paper from end of the conveyor

Loads rolls for run

Makes paster pattern according to TWP specs on all rolls, checking all rolls for damage

Fills out and maintains reel reports for entire run

Checks all infeed rollers and reel tension on running rolls

Correctly positions black tape on rolls and sets paste pattern position sensor knob (commutator) for each paster

Make sure all rolls are in running position

Make sure ARL is in auto position

Set manual tension and floater roller

Monitor floating rollers on reels

Check and adjust cocking rollers as needed

Helps others as needed

Machinery, Tools, Equipment, and Work Aides Utilized:

Press

Rollers

Products/Materials Handled:

Paper

Plates

Waste

Ink

JOB SITE ENVIRONMENT:

Work Site: Inside I 00%



Temperature Factors: N/A



Noise Factors· Continual, must utilize hearing protection devices



Vibrations N/A



Air Quality Factors: Dusts, odors. Mists Face masks are provided for use by employees A-par system minimizes ink mist and paper dust



Working Surface: Even Flat/Hard Ladders Catwalks/Scaffolds Ink



Relationships with Coworkers: Works with a select team



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Primary Work Position: Stand - 40% Sit - 30% Kneel - 30%



Mobility Factors: Walk Climb Crawl



Specific Movements: Trunk Bend - frequently Twist/rotate - frequently Push/pull - occasionally, 30 pounds Arms Reach - occasionally Work with arms extended - frequently Work with arms bent - frequently Carry - occasionally, 30 pounds Push - occasionally Lift from floor to waist - frequently, 30 pounds (ink buckets) Legs

