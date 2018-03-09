Press Assistant

Employer
The Washington Post
Location
Springfield
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
JR-90269728
Function
Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer, IT, Software Developer
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Press Assistant Job Description

GENERAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION:

Department: Pressroom

Shift Length: 8 hours

Hours: Can vary 24 hours per day, 7 days per week

EMPLOYER INFORMATION:

The Washington Post

7171 Wimsatt Rd

Springfield, VA 22151

POSITION INFORMATION:

Job Purpose:

  • To prepare multi-unit web-fed rotary press to print newspapers according to specifications
  • To maintain press and keep in good working order

Tasks Performed:

  • Marks up press
  • Spots plates and helps to re-plate
  • Plate up press. / Strip press
  • Checks folios in paper
  • Checks color dots to ensure correct order
  • Marks up chalk board or posts lists of re-plates
  • Helps pick up old plates and put in bin
  • Re-marks up press for days runs when required
  • Helps put sheet in if web breaks
  • Completes pre-run check lists and pre-sets
  • Helps check units and web catchers for wraps after web breaks
  • Gather webs as they come over the former (roll up trash during make ready) restriction?
  • Remove paper from end of the conveyor
  • Loads rolls for run
  • Makes paster pattern according to TWP specs on all rolls, checking all rolls for damage
  • Fills out and maintains reel reports for entire run
  • Checks all infeed rollers and reel tension on running rolls
  • Correctly positions black tape on rolls and sets paste pattern position sensor knob (commutator) for each paster
  • Make sure all rolls are in running position
  • Make sure ARL is in auto position
  • Set manual tension and floater roller
  • Monitor floating rollers on reels
  • Check and adjust cocking rollers as needed
  • Helps others as needed

                                                                                                                                            

Machinery, Tools, Equipment, and Work Aides Utilized:

  • Press
  • Rollers

Products/Materials Handled:

  • Paper
  • Plates
  • Waste
  • Ink

JOB SITE ENVIRONMENT:

  • Work Site:
    • Inside I 00%
  • Temperature Factors:
    • N/A
  • Noise Factors·
    • Continual, must utilize hearing protection devices
  • Vibrations
    • N/A
  • Air Quality Factors:
    • Dusts, odors. Mists
    • Face masks are provided for use by employees
    • A-par system minimizes ink mist and paper dust
  • Working Surface:
    • Even
    • Flat/Hard
    • Ladders
    • Catwalks/Scaffolds
    • Ink
  • Relationships with Coworkers:
    • Works with a select team

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • Primary Work Position:
    • Stand - 40%
    • Sit - 30%
    • Kneel - 30%
  • Mobility Factors:
    • Walk
    • Climb
    • Crawl
  • Specific Movements:
    • Trunk
      • Bend - frequently
      • Twist/rotate - frequently
      • Push/pull - occasionally, 30 pounds
    • Arms
      • Reach - occasionally
      • Work with arms extended - frequently
      • Work with arms bent - frequently
      • Carry - occasionally, 30 pounds
      • Push - occasionally
      • Lift from floor to waist - frequently, 30 pounds (ink buckets)
    • Legs
  • Hands
    • Gross dexterity - frequent
    • Finger dexterity - frequent
    • Grasp/Manipulation - constant
    • Speed required - frequent
    • Bilateral coordination  frequent
    • Eye/Hand coordination - frequent

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this