Press Assistant
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Springfield
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269728
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Press Assistant Job Description
GENERAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION:
Department: Pressroom
Shift Length: 8 hours
Hours: Can vary 24 hours per day, 7 days per week
EMPLOYER INFORMATION:
The Washington Post
7171 Wimsatt Rd
Springfield, VA 22151
POSITION INFORMATION:
Job Purpose:
- To prepare multi-unit web-fed rotary press to print newspapers according to specifications
- To maintain press and keep in good working order
Tasks Performed:
- Marks up press
- Spots plates and helps to re-plate
- Plate up press. / Strip press
- Checks folios in paper
- Checks color dots to ensure correct order
- Marks up chalk board or posts lists of re-plates
- Helps pick up old plates and put in bin
- Re-marks up press for days runs when required
- Helps put sheet in if web breaks
- Completes pre-run check lists and pre-sets
- Helps check units and web catchers for wraps after web breaks
- Gather webs as they come over the former (roll up trash during make ready) restriction?
- Remove paper from end of the conveyor
- Loads rolls for run
- Makes paster pattern according to TWP specs on all rolls, checking all rolls for damage
- Fills out and maintains reel reports for entire run
- Checks all infeed rollers and reel tension on running rolls
- Correctly positions black tape on rolls and sets paste pattern position sensor knob (commutator) for each paster
- Make sure all rolls are in running position
- Make sure ARL is in auto position
- Set manual tension and floater roller
- Monitor floating rollers on reels
- Check and adjust cocking rollers as needed
- Helps others as needed
Machinery, Tools, Equipment, and Work Aides Utilized:
- Press
- Rollers
Products/Materials Handled:
- Paper
- Plates
- Waste
- Ink
JOB SITE ENVIRONMENT:
- Work Site:
- Inside I 00%
- Temperature Factors:
- N/A
- Noise Factors·
- Continual, must utilize hearing protection devices
- Vibrations
- N/A
- Air Quality Factors:
- Dusts, odors. Mists
- Face masks are provided for use by employees
- A-par system minimizes ink mist and paper dust
- Working Surface:
- Even
- Flat/Hard
- Ladders
- Catwalks/Scaffolds
- Ink
- Relationships with Coworkers:
- Works with a select team
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Primary Work Position:
- Stand - 40%
- Sit - 30%
- Kneel - 30%
- Mobility Factors:
- Walk
- Climb
- Crawl
- Specific Movements:
- Trunk
- Bend - frequently
- Twist/rotate - frequently
- Push/pull - occasionally, 30 pounds
- Arms
- Reach - occasionally
- Work with arms extended - frequently
- Work with arms bent - frequently
- Carry - occasionally, 30 pounds
- Push - occasionally
- Lift from floor to waist - frequently, 30 pounds (ink buckets)
- Legs
- Trunk
- Hands
- Gross dexterity - frequent
- Finger dexterity - frequent
- Grasp/Manipulation - constant
- Speed required - frequent
- Bilateral coordination frequent
- Eye/Hand coordination - frequent