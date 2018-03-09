Telephone Data Collector In Center
Expiring today
- Employer
- Westat
- Location
- US - Home-based telephone work
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Industry
- Research
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Evenings (6pm-12pm ET Weekends (Sat. 10a-6pm ET, Sun. 2pm-9pm ET)
- be 18 or older
- have at least six months of prior survey data collection and/or call center experience
- provide voice sample
- Meet the following at Home Equipment requirements at the time of application:
- Land line phone service (Not permitted:Cell phones,Satellite internet/phone service - such as Dish Network)
- features (e. g. call waiting, voice mail, call forwarding, etc.) must be disabled during working hours
- long distance service is NOT required
- A corded telephone with a hands-free corded headset (cordless phones and Bluetooth headsets are not permitted).
- A reliable Windows-based (Windows 7 or later) PC computer, and ability to upgrade as security and operational requirements change.
- anti-virus and anti-spyware software installed with current and updated virus definitions
- Internet Explorer (IE) installed - most current non-beta version
- up-to-date Shockwave and Acrobat Reader software installed (can be downloaded for free)
- regular in-home access to a printer
- a wired high speed internet connection (cable,DSL or fiber optic only) with a minimum of 10 mbps download speed
- Connection must be hard-wired with ethernet cable connection during working hours. Use of wireless routers,WIFI, not permitted
- a web cam with video and audio functionality that can be connected to your work computer (ability to set up a Skype account and install appropriate software for home work environment verification)
- a quiet private and secure work space to conduct interviews (does not have to be a dedicated office, but work environment must be quiet and secure during work hours, including training)