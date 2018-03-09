Telephone Data Collector In Center

Evenings (6pm-12pm ET Weekends (Sat. 10a-6pm ET, Sun. 2pm-9pm ET)

  • be 18 or older
  • have at least six months of prior survey data collection and/or call center experience
  • provide voice sample
  • Meet the following at Home Equipment requirements at the time of application:
    • Land line phone service (Not permitted:Cell phones,Satellite internet/phone service - such as Dish Network)
    • features (e. g. call waiting, voice mail, call forwarding, etc.) must be disabled during working hours
    •  long distance service is NOT required  

    • A corded telephone with a hands-free corded headset (cordless phones and Bluetooth headsets are not permitted).    

  • A corded telephone with a hands-free corded headset (cordless phones and Bluetooth headsets are not permitted).
  • A reliable Windows-based (Windows 7 or later) PC computer, and ability to upgrade as security and operational requirements change.
  • anti-virus and anti-spyware software installed with current and updated virus definitions
  • Internet Explorer (IE) installed - most current non-beta version
  • up-to-date Shockwave and Acrobat Reader software installed (can be downloaded for free)
  • regular in-home access to a printer
  • a wired high speed internet connection (cable,DSL or fiber optic only) with a minimum of 10 mbps download speed
    • Connection must be hard-wired with ethernet cable connection during working hours. Use of wireless routers,WIFI, not permitted
  • a web cam with video and audio functionality that can be connected to your work computer (ability to set up a Skype account and install appropriate software for home work environment verification)
  • a quiet private and secure work space to conduct interviews (does not have to be a dedicated office, but work environment must be quiet and secure during work hours, including training)


