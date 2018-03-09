Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.

Job Summary

Westat is seeking an individual to manage and coordinate activities for on-site interviewers and help desk staff across web-based research projects receiving requests for assistance via phone, and electronically. This role is critical to support our household travel and other smart phone and web-based surveys.



Job Responsibilities

· Oversee a team of agents as they respond to phone and email requests, and conduct interviews with survey respondents· Answer procedural questions, and document problems in a customized system· Report on operational and technical issues· Troubleshoot and solve problems that relate to the technical support of hardware and data transmissions· Limited support for administrative tasks is also required



Job Requirements

· A bachelor's degree is required.· At least 1 year of experience related to overseeing help desk projects and employees.· Cover 5 days a week with hours on evenings and weekends and varied end-times depending on the time zone of current projects. Could be as late as 11:00pm on weekdays and 9:00pm on weekends at our Atlanta office.The coordinator must be highly organized, adaptive, able to successfully work with technology, and a capable team player. The successful candidate should possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, a highly organized approach to work and be detail-oriented.