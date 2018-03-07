Description:

The Human Resources Generalist will use multiple on-line databases and programs the purpose of providing customer satisfaction related to maintaining and disseminating employee information related to employment verifications, unemployment, file management, training and performance evaluation system. The HR Generalist maintains strictest confidentiality, maintains personnel files, prepares and submits related Human Resources compliance reports, prepares human resources related reports using multiple sources, responds to internal and external employee human resources information requests., processes employee verification requests, responds to unemployment requests. The HR Generalist must have the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with management and employee, coordinate events and have well-developed computer skills in Microsoft Office and TalentEd Perform and FMS preferred.

This job reports to the Director of Employee Relations.

Qualifications:

Education: Minimum two years of college, B.A. degree preferred.

Certificates & Licenses: HR Certification preferred.

Experience: Prefer one year in human resources. Word processing skills, experience in document control, records management and filing systems is required.

Key Competencies:

Ability to manage multi-tasks/projects under tight deadlines.

Must be proficient in MS Office.

Must have great verbal and written communication skills.

Must be dependable to keep confidential information

Essential Functions:

Assists in coordinating employee meetings, and training.

Completes and maintains various reports for the purpose of providing metrics and statistics respectively.

May compose confidential letters, PowerPoint presentation or other documents from the drafts and templates created by the Director.

Collect data and maintain compliance reports (i.e. EEO-1, compliance posters)

Maintain a professional and calming demeanor using conflict resolution techniques with often irate customers.

Helps ensure the performance appraisal is used to make people accountable for the purpose to align responsibility and accountability at every organizational level.

Assists managers, supervisors, staff representatives and others in resolving technology issues for the purpose of ensuring the on line performance system is understood and followed.

Provides detailed reports, updates and analysis of employee evaluations status to the Director of Employment Relations that can be used in meeting departmental and division wide goals.

Utilizes and integrates HR systems to ensure retention of employment records in onboarding documents, benefits, licensure, leave and other official employee documents.

May visits school sites for the purpose of assessing and resolving personnel evaluation issues.

Researches different training programs for the purpose of evaluating which program best fits the needs of our staff.

Must have the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.

This position requires meticulous attention to detail with the ability to produce high level quality work.

Will assist in managing employee on-boarding.

Must have the ability to work with high volume workload under tight deadlines.

Audits and enters HR documents for new hire employees, to ensure that all necessary documents are complete per company, state, and federal guidelines.

Assisting Director of HR with investigations information gathering regarding different types of personnel issues.

Operate general office equipment such as a calculator, copier, computer, telephone and fax machine

Assist with other HR projects

Other Functions

Responsible for maintaining accurate and thorough documentation pertaining to employee relation issues.

WP