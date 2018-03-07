Job Description:





The Principal, K-8 Program School directs the development of the school vision, and establishes and maintains the school philosophy and educational programs, consistent with community characteristics and school division goals and practices.

This job reports to the Executive Director of Elementary Instruction.



Qualifications:

Education: Master's degree in related field.

Certificates & Licenses: Valid Virginia Department of Education license required, or eligibility to obtain one, with an endorsement in Administration and Supervision.

Experience: Minimum of three years of successful experience as an administrator. Experience in elementary curriculum and instruction, including programs for special education (particularly inclusion models), English Learners, talented and gifted, and compensatory education. A performance record that demonstrates high integrity, vision, innovation, enthusiasm and a strong commitment to diverse schools. Experience with the International Baccalaureate program is preferred.

Essential Functions:

Communicates with parents, employees and community to establish and maintain professional relationships.

Assures the proper evaluation of student progress and the effectiveness of the program to determine what practices or objectives to maintain or modify.

Collaboratively develops and implements a school improvement plan in support of increased student success.

Advises the administration on activities in the school for the submission of required reports and responds to administration's written and oral requests for information.

Communicates a clear vision of excellence and pursues that excellence in a manner that provides consistency with the goals of the school division.

Coordinates and supervises all extracurricular programs to maintain high standards of student conduct and enforce discipline.

Coordinates daily operations to maintain the safety of the facility/office/departments and responsibly and efficiently manages fiscal and/or other resources.

Cultivates and facilitates leadership development in staff members through the provision of leadership opportunities.

Maintains the school philosophy and educational program in conjunction with community characteristics and school division goals and practices and implements and enforces School Broad policies and regulations.

Practices ethical standards appropriate to the profession to resolve issues and promote a climate of collaboration and collegiality.

Prepares the school budget and monitors the expenditure of funds, provides for adequate inventories of school property and for the security of and accountability for that property, and assumes responsibility for the safety, security and appearance of the school plant.

Provides direction and support in accomplishing instructional, curricular, and/or program requirements.

Reviews programs and services and assesses how they will meet the needs of students/employees/school division.

Selects, instructs, supports, and evaluates to retain quality instructional and support personnel.

Selects, orients, assigns, supervises and evaluates staff to attain the objectives of the educational program.

Uses problem solving techniques in identifying, analyzing, and resolving problems.

Utilizes a variety of data sources to make informed decisions for enhancing student/employee/program performance.

Ensures the principles of the International Baccalaureate (IB) are in place throughout all grade levels

Relates to students with mutual respect while carrying out a positive and effective disciplinary program; develops and administers disciplinary procedures in accordance with district policies and state laws; receives referrals and confers with students, parents, teachers, community agencies, and law enforcement; responds to and resolves parent, student, and staff concerns and complaints; serves on discipline or expulsion panels as assigned.

Provides direction to a variety of faculty, staff, and student programs and services; participates in formal and informal classroom visitations and observations; provides recommendations and suggestions for improvement as appropriate.

Develops the master calendar and master schedule of the school; assures calendars and schedules meet state requirements; works with staff to develop and distribute calendar and schedule information to students and families.

Performs other tasks and assumes such other responsibilities as may be required to ensure an efficient and effective work environment.

WP