The American Insurance Trust, the leading provider of insurance and financial benefits for Psychologists and Allied Health Groups in the US is seeking a Senior Marketing Strategist to join our team! The Senior Marketing Strategist will lead the development of a comprehensive marketing plan in support of organizational goals and the corporate strategic plan. This is a newly created and key position with high visibility that will integrate marketing campaigns for B2C audiences. The individual is responsible for the creation and measurement of marketing and communication programs that enhance The Trust’s brand and market position. Individual will develop and analyze creative marketing strategies, manage internal projects and identify new opportunities to broaden our customer reach. The focus is on high quality marketing campaigns and the creation of long-term approaches for marketing activities including print ads, direct mail, promotional materials, social media and report analytics.

We offer an opportunity to the right individual to demonstrate marketing expertise in a collaborative and collegial environment. We are located in the vibrant Rockville Town Center with shopping and restaurants; we are close to MARC, METRO and garage parking in the building. The Trust offers a tremendous benefits package with the provision of a CareFirst platinum health/dental plan, Life Insurance, Short and Long-Term Disability, a Defined Benefit Plan, and options for vision coverage, 401(k) with match, Flex Spending Accounts along with a very substantial PTO and holiday package. Salary is generous and commensurate with education and experience.

To qualify for this unique opportunity, candidate must have:

* 7-10 years of progressive marketing responsibility in a corporate or NFP setting, developing and managing a variety of marketing projects.

*BA/BS in marketing, business, communications.

*Strong preference to a candidate with membership development and/or insurance experience. Knowledge of psychology or allied health fields a plus.

*Demonstrable skills in planning successful marketing strategies and campaigns, and ability to produce quality simultaneous projects within tight timeframes with a strong sense of urgency.

*Superior writing and editing skills coupled with a solid creative and sales oriented focus.

*Experience in digital marketing, extreme attention to detail, strong critical thinking skills and exceptional written, oral and presentation communication abilities.

*Possess the ability to work with others collaboratively, but also able to work independently.

*Candidate should have demonstrable computer proficiency (Mac and PC), graphic design skills, experience in SalesForce, HTML, website design as well as MS Office skills.

Submit resume, salary requirements and a sample of work from your portfolio to jobs@trustrms.com.

Local candidates only, no relocation costs paid.