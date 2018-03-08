BOOKKEEPER
- Employer
- Janitorial Company
- Location
- Bethesda, Montgomery, Maryland
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Finance
- Industry
- Maintenance and Repair
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are looking for a FT experienced Bookkeeper to work with the operations staff on a variety of Daily Operating tasks. At least 3-5 years of General ledger and Accounting system experience is required. Proficient with QuickBooks (certified a plus). Computer & office equipment proficient. We offer a Group Hospitalization Plan, Paid Holidays, Vacations and Paid Parking.
This position will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate.
Please include in your Resume your salary requirements.
