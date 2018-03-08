BOOKKEEPER

Employer
Janitorial Company
Location
Bethesda, Montgomery, Maryland
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Apr 12, 2018
Function
Accountant, Finance
Industry
Maintenance and Repair
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

We are looking for a FT experienced Bookkeeper to work with the operations staff on a variety of Daily Operating tasks. At least 3-5 years of General ledger and Accounting system experience is required. Proficient with QuickBooks (certified a plus). Computer & office equipment proficient. We offer a Group Hospitalization Plan, Paid Holidays, Vacations and Paid Parking.

This position will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate.

Please include in your Resume your salary requirements.

