Regional Property Manager

Multi-family / Multi-site

Due to continued growth, Grady Management, one the area’s leading property management companies, is seeking an experienced Regional Property Manager to join our team. This self-motivated, organized and customer-oriented individual will oversee a multi-family residential portfolio of apartment communities.

The ideal candidate will be skilled in many areas including, but not limited to: monitoring property performance and income, controlling expenses, supervising Community Managers, staffing of teams, handling capital improvement projects, preparing and reviewing monthly and quarterly variance and forecast reports, pricing, ensuring adherence to Fair Housing practices, and landlord tenant laws and maintaining customer satisfaction.

We are seeking the following qualifications:

Experience managing multiple site apartment communities,

Strong leadership and management skills,

Working knowledge of financials and budgeting controls; to include analysis and reporting,

Strong marketing, customer service, unit pricing and sales skills.

Ability to effectively build teams and maintain positive employee relations,

Excellent communication with all levels of staff, co-workers, management, ownership and vendors,

Solution-oriented,

Working knowledge of PC and enterprise software; we are currently using RealPage – OneSite.

Following are advantages:

Lease-up experience of new construction,

CPM designation,

Understanding of landlord - tenant laws,

Fair Housing education / certification,

Fee management experience.

A valid driver’s license with safe driving record with safe driving record and current automobile insurance is required. Position requires individuals to furnish their own vehicle to fulfill all of the job’s functions. A generous auto allowance is paid. Local Travel only - no overnight travel required.

We offer an outstanding compensation and benefits package.

Please forward letters of interest and resumes to:

Grady Management Inc.

Attn: Regional Property Manager

8630 Fenton Street, Suite 625

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Fax : 301-587-0059

www.GradyMgt.com EEO M/F/D