Civic Educators (Program Instructors) engage Middle School students from across the United States in controversial public policy discussions while using the nation’s capital as our classroom. Program Instructors will lead students through a life-changing educational experience which includes historic sites, iconic monuments and memorials, Smithsonian museums, as well as facilitating issue-based debates.

Close Up’s mission is to inform, inspire, and empower young people to exercise the rights and accept the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy. As a non-profit/non-partisan leader in civic education since 1971, we believe that a strong democracy requires active and informed participation by all citizens; therefore we seek to reach participants of every race, creed, geographical community, socioeconomic level, and academic standing.

The Program Instructor schedule is not your standard nine to five work week. Each week will mirror the program schedule to which an Instructor is assigned, generally a 55-hour week. Program schedules typically run from 8am through 10pm most days, and programs usually start late afternoon on Sunday and run through Thursday afternoon.

The salary is $600 a week plus benefits. Benefits include all program meals, up to $120 per month in Metro benefits, Medical, Dental and Life Insurance, and the opportunity to receive a free graduate credit upon completion of the contract with an accompanying research paper. Program Instructors will also be provided 80+ hours of paid pre-program training in our curriculum, methodology and programming followed by on-going professional development.

We are currently hiring for a contract position to start March 29 and end June 15, 2018, with opportunities for extension and room for growth at the Foundation. If you are excited about the prospect of becoming a Program Instructor, we welcome you to apply and explore how you can be part of an amazing network of Program Instructors who have led more than 850,000 students over 45 years through a “once-in-a-lifetime” Close Up experience.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (preferably in political science, history, education, social science or related field)

Passion for working with diverse students in grades 6-9

Interest in current public policy issues, history, politics, government and experiential education

Capable of keeping up with the intensity of the Program schedule, hopping on and off buses throughout the day, preparing and leading daily program components, and coordinating the movement of a large group of students on all program activities in the Washington, D.C. area and other program locations

Contact Email: jobs@closeup.org