Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is a national nonprofit student education association of over 245,000 members and affiliates, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. FBLA-PBL has four membership divisions—FBLA (high school students), FBLA-ML (junior high and middle school students), PBL (college students), and PD (FBLA-PBL alumni, business professionals, educators, and parents).

FBLA-PBL is seeking a driven professional to focus on the membership recruitment, growth, and programming of the collegiate division, Phi Beta Lambda (PBL). The successful candidate also would serve as a liaison between the national association and its state and local chapters.

Roles and Responsibilities

Clearly communicate PBL’s unique value proposition to prospective members, chapter advisers, and the general public

Innovate new PBL materials, programs, and benefits that meet the changing needs of students

Implement PBL conference programming, including arranging business tours, networking events, and PBL-specific programming activities

Research and benchmark other post-secondary organizations, create a SWOT analysis, and develop a business plan for membership growth and retention

Coordinate and direct go-to-market membership recruitment and retention programs

Build and organize membership prospect lists and manage membership database

Provide support to start new chapters

Work with the PBL student officer team to help achieve goals for the membership year and conduct their officer training

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years of experience working with membership or other related organizations

Proven track record of successfully growing membership and implementing changes

Strong relationship-building skills with members, prospects, and other key stakeholders, over the phone and in person

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Confident speaker to small and large groups

Attention to detail

Organized and efficient with demonstrated follow-through

Given the nature of this role, the successful applicant will be required to travel

To Apply

Email a cover letter explaining your related experience and resume to HR@fbla.org. Only those candidates with a cover letter will be considered. FBLA-PBL offers outstanding benefits with a quality work environment. Salary is commensurate with experience.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc.

1912 Association Drive, Reston, Virginia 20191

fbla-pbl.org