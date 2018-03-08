Collegiate Division Manager

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is a national nonprofit student education association of over 245,000 members and affiliates, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. FBLA-PBL has four membership divisions—FBLA (high school students), FBLA-ML (junior high and middle school students), PBL (college students), and PD (FBLA-PBL alumni, business professionals, educators, and parents).

FBLA-PBL is seeking a driven professional to focus on the membership recruitment, growth, and programming of the collegiate division, Phi Beta Lambda (PBL). The successful candidate also would serve as a liaison between the national association and its state and local chapters.

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Clearly communicate PBL’s unique value proposition to prospective members, chapter advisers, and the general public
  • Innovate new PBL materials, programs, and benefits that meet the changing needs of students
  • Implement PBL conference programming, including arranging business tours, networking events, and PBL-specific programming activities
  • Research and benchmark other post-secondary organizations, create a SWOT analysis, and develop a business plan for membership growth and retention
  • Coordinate and direct go-to-market membership recruitment and retention programs
  • Build and organize membership prospect lists and manage membership database
  • Provide support to start new chapters
  • Work with the PBL student officer team to help achieve goals for the membership year and conduct their officer training

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years of experience working with membership or other related organizations
  • Proven track record of successfully growing membership and implementing changes
  • Strong relationship-building skills with members, prospects, and other key stakeholders, over the phone and in person
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Confident speaker to small and large groups
  • Attention to detail
  • Organized and efficient with demonstrated follow-through
  • Given the nature of this role, the successful applicant will be required to travel

To Apply

Email a cover letter explaining your related experience and resume to HR@fbla.org. Only those candidates with a cover letter will be considered. FBLA-PBL offers outstanding benefits with a quality work environment. Salary is commensurate with experience.

