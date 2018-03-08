Collegiate Division Manager
- Employer
- FBLA-PBL
- Location
- Reston, Virginia
- Salary
- Salary is commensurate with experience.
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Function
- Program Manager
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is a national nonprofit student education association of over 245,000 members and affiliates, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. FBLA-PBL has four membership divisions—FBLA (high school students), FBLA-ML (junior high and middle school students), PBL (college students), and PD (FBLA-PBL alumni, business professionals, educators, and parents).
FBLA-PBL is seeking a driven professional to focus on the membership recruitment, growth, and programming of the collegiate division, Phi Beta Lambda (PBL). The successful candidate also would serve as a liaison between the national association and its state and local chapters.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Clearly communicate PBL’s unique value proposition to prospective members, chapter advisers, and the general public
- Innovate new PBL materials, programs, and benefits that meet the changing needs of students
- Implement PBL conference programming, including arranging business tours, networking events, and PBL-specific programming activities
- Research and benchmark other post-secondary organizations, create a SWOT analysis, and develop a business plan for membership growth and retention
- Coordinate and direct go-to-market membership recruitment and retention programs
- Build and organize membership prospect lists and manage membership database
- Provide support to start new chapters
- Work with the PBL student officer team to help achieve goals for the membership year and conduct their officer training
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years of experience working with membership or other related organizations
- Proven track record of successfully growing membership and implementing changes
- Strong relationship-building skills with members, prospects, and other key stakeholders, over the phone and in person
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Confident speaker to small and large groups
- Attention to detail
- Organized and efficient with demonstrated follow-through
- Given the nature of this role, the successful applicant will be required to travel
To Apply
Email a cover letter explaining your related experience and resume to HR@fbla.org. Only those candidates with a cover letter will be considered. FBLA-PBL offers outstanding benefits with a quality work environment. Salary is commensurate with experience.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc.
1912 Association Drive, Reston, Virginia 20191
fbla-pbl.org
Similar jobs
Apply for Collegiate Division Manager
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly