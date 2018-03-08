Maintenance Trainee - General Labor - Gaithersburg, MD - Apartment Community
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Ref
- MontClub
- Function
- Maintenance and Repair, Other
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Groundskeeper - Apartment Community
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a full-time Groundskeeper to assist in maintaining the grounds, outdoor facilities & interior common areas of Montgomery Club Apartments, a 270 unit residential community in Gaithersburg, MD.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Assist maintenance team with day-to-day community maintenance to include turnovers
- Maintaining landscaping
- Snow removal
- Delivering notices to residents
- Cleaning halls
- Painting
- Picking up grounds of trash and debris.
Most work is outdoors. May assist maintenance personnel with various duties.
A valid drivers' license with safe driving record is REQUIRED.
This is a perfect opportunity for someone with limited general maintenance skills to enter the property management field. A background check is required.
Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.
Montgomery Club Apartmetns
17101 Queen Victoria Ct., #102
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Fax : 301-947-4518
EEO M/F/D
www.gradymgt.com
