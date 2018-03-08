Groundskeeper - Apartment Community

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a full-time Groundskeeper to assist in maintaining the grounds, outdoor facilities & interior common areas of Montgomery Club Apartments, a 270 unit residential community in Gaithersburg, MD.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Assist maintenance team with day-to-day community maintenance to include turnovers

Maintaining landscaping

Snow removal

Delivering notices to residents

Cleaning halls

Painting

Picking up grounds of trash and debris.

Most work is outdoors. May assist maintenance personnel with various duties.

A valid drivers' license with safe driving record is REQUIRED.

This is a perfect opportunity for someone with limited general maintenance skills to enter the property management field. A background check is required.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Montgomery Club Apartmetns

17101 Queen Victoria Ct., #102

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Fax : 301-947-4518

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com