Grady Management Inc.
Rockville, Maryland
Excellent benefits package
Mar 08, 2018
Apr 12, 2018
MontClub
Maintenance and Repair, Other
Maintenance and Repair, Real Estate / Property Management
Entry Level
Full Time

Groundskeeper - Apartment Community

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a full-time Groundskeeper to assist in maintaining the grounds, outdoor facilities & interior common areas of  Montgomery Club  Apartments, a 270 unit residential community in Gaithersburg, MD. 

Duties include, but are not limited to:

  • Assist maintenance team with day-to-day community maintenance to include turnovers
  • Maintaining landscaping
  • Snow removal
  • Delivering notices to residents
  • Cleaning halls
  • Painting
  • Picking up grounds of trash and debris. 

Most work is outdoors.  May assist maintenance personnel with various duties.

A valid drivers' license with safe driving record is REQUIRED.

This is a perfect opportunity for someone with limited general maintenance skills to enter the property management field. A background check is required.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Montgomery Club Apartmetns

17101 Queen Victoria Ct., #102

Gaithersburg, MD  20877

Fax : 301-947-4518

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com

