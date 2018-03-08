ALWI has a full-time professional opening for a motivated and well-credentialed hydrogeologist possessing up to five years of prior professional experience to perform:

GIS support for water resources and environmental evaluations

Well Drilling oversight

Aquifer pumping tests

Groundwater, surface water, and soil sampling

Quantitative data analysis including predictive modeling

Technical support for field and office components of water resources projects

Duties and projects include groundwater resources exploration, development, permitting, management and protection. Some of the duties of the position entail designing and directing well drilling and aquifer testing programs, evaluating surface water and groundwater monitoring data from pumping tests, sampling wells, springs, streams and soils, reducing and analyzing data (including designing, executing and interpreting computer models of groundwater flow), preparing and editing maps and related information in GIS, preparing technical reports, and interacting with clients, regulatory officials and the public.



Minimum requirements include a completed four-year academic degree in Geology, Hydrology or a closely related technical discipline and superlative oral and written communication skills. Coursework requirements include hydrogeology, structural geology, GIS and two or more semesters of Chemistry and Calculus-based Physics. Soils, groundwater modeling and Geology Field Camp experience a plus.



This position differs from many consulting opportunities in that our staff professionals have a greater opportunity to perform high-level hydrogeological evaluations and analyses more of the time when compared to typical staff-level assignments at many other environmental consulting firms.



We offer the full potential for advancement into project management for correctly qualified and credentialed individuals. The position is salaried and we offer a competitive benefits package. Preference may be given to candidates already located within the Mid-Atlantic region.



To apply please complete our online application form at http://www.alwi.com/alwi_employment_app.pdf and send it with your cover letter, resume and technical writing sample (demonstrating) superlative written communication skills) by email (info@alwi.com) or U.S. mail. Those applicants deemed prospectively qualified will then be contacted regarding a telephone or in-person interview. No interview can be scheduled until the completed application (including salary history for applicants with past professional employment) and the writing sample are submitted.