Description

The role of the Project Manager (PM) in the Office of Business Excellence is to drive results and business solutions by using project management and associated process improvement best practices. The PM will be responsible for planning, managing, and executing primarily IT systems development, network changes, or software customization projects. The PM will manage multiple projects through all life-cycle phases—keeping all stakeholders informed of status, risks, and issues during the course of the project—and will ensure projects are completed in an effective and transparent way. Projects may be staffed by ASHA staff, contractors, or a combination.

Responsibilities

Lead project team's development of key objectives, scope, and success criteria, including the development of the project charter.

Help facilitate and support business analysts in tasks for collecting and documenting requirements.

Plan, schedule, and track all project deliverables.

Lead project team meetings to engage all team members.

Maintain project timelines by managing a clear project schedule while also addressing issues, risks, and scope changes.

Track and manage project budget.

Communicate project status to all project stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

Facilitate testing and efficient quality assurance practices.

Conduct project evaluations upon project close-out.

Qualifications

Knowledge Typically Acquired Through

Obtaining a bachelor's degree,

3 to 5 years' related experience managing software development and other information technology projects,

Formal project management training,

PMP certification.

Scope and Depth of Technical Skills/Knowledge

Detailed knowledge of and experience with

scalable project management methodology,

group facilitation,

project management software tools,

knowledge of or prior experience with Agile methodology preferred,

knowledge of or prior experience with Lean and/or Six Sigma methodologies preferred.

Scope and Depth of Non-Technical Skills/Knowledge