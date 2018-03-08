The Maryland Legal Aid office in Hughesville, Maryland, announces a full-time CINA staff attorney position to qualified applicants.

Duties: Handle all functions related to case work from initial intake through representation of clients before all relevant agencies, courts, etc. Staff attorneys may be expected to work with other attorneys, law graduates, legal assistants/paralegals, social workers, and students on cases or projects. Maintain case files in accordance with Bureau standards.

Qualifications: Minimum of two years’ experience in CINA or family law required. Admitted to practice in the State of Maryland, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland. Out-of-State attorneys must be able and available to take next scheduled bar exam following date of employment. Spanish language proficiency desirable.

Apply with updated résumé and cover letter to Lee Heithoff, Chief Attorney, online at https://www.mdlab.org/careers or copy this URL https://workforcenow.adp.com/jobs/apply/posting.html?client=legaidbeu1&jobId=219967&lang=en_US&source=CC4.