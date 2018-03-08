Job Summary/Company:

A national leader in the financial industry is seeking Technical Recruiters with some leadership experience to grow their internal software development teams. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Full cycle recruitment including screening and interview and counseling candidates

Develop a unique strategy for sourcing candidates from job boards, applications, social media and networking

Develop and maintain a continuous pipeline of candidates

Maintain and grow client relationships

Act as an adviser and liaison to leadership and hiring managers

Facilitate meetings with management and hiring teams on hiring decisions

Identify recruiting roadblocks, issues and provide and implement solutions

Qualifications/Background Profile:

2-5 years of local full cycle recruiting experience

1-2 years experience with recruiting strategy

Bachelor's degree or equivalent of education and applicable experience

Self starter with the ability to prioritize and manage your own time

Ability to meet deadlines and work at a fast pace

Previous experience recruiting high-level and hard-to-find candidates

Experience with sales and/or account and relationship management

Ability to effectively develop and execute strategies

Excellent written and verbal communication and closing skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!