Human Resources Recruiter II
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- McLean, VA
- Salary
- Competitive Pay
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Ref
- AD216502
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
A national leader in the financial industry is seeking Technical Recruiters with some leadership experience to grow their internal software development teams. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!
Responsibilities:
- Full cycle recruitment including screening and interview and counseling candidates
- Develop a unique strategy for sourcing candidates from job boards, applications, social media and networking
- Develop and maintain a continuous pipeline of candidates
- Maintain and grow client relationships
- Act as an adviser and liaison to leadership and hiring managers
- Facilitate meetings with management and hiring teams on hiring decisions
- Identify recruiting roadblocks, issues and provide and implement solutions
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- 2-5 years of local full cycle recruiting experience
- 1-2 years experience with recruiting strategy
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent of education and applicable experience
- Self starter with the ability to prioritize and manage your own time
- Ability to meet deadlines and work at a fast pace
- Previous experience recruiting high-level and hard-to-find candidates
- Experience with sales and/or account and relationship management
- Ability to effectively develop and execute strategies
- Excellent written and verbal communication and closing skills
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
Apply for Human Resources Recruiter II
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly