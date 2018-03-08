Sr Technical Recruiter

Job Summary/Company

Are you a focused individual with experience in technical recruiting? Look no further! Sparks Group is hiring for a Sr. Technical Recruiter that will be responsible for full life-cycle recruiting. This individual will have experience recruiting IT professionals and work both independently and with a team. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for full lifecycle recruiting – source, receive applications, interview and select the appropriate applicants for positions
  • Review and make any necessary edits to job requisitions
  • Manage effective communication with managers
  • Regulate a plan based on company needs and recognize candidates by preparing job board postings
  • Write up offer letters to candidates
  • Perform reference checks and background checks
  • Responsible for any other necessary duties

Qualifications/Background profile:

  • 5-10 years of experience in full life-cycle recruiting with focus on recruiting IT professionals
  • Experience with cold calling and developing candidate relationships
  • Experience working for federal contracting
  • Strong understanding of technical requirements and ability to communicate technical terms with others
  • Strong sense of urgency
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Ability to work both independently and with a team

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

