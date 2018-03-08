Sr Technical Recruiter
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Springfield, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive Pay
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Ref
- AD216414
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Engineering, Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Are you a focused individual with experience in technical recruiting? Look no further! Sparks Group is hiring for a Sr. Technical Recruiter that will be responsible for full life-cycle recruiting. This individual will have experience recruiting IT professionals and work both independently and with a team. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for full lifecycle recruiting – source, receive applications, interview and select the appropriate applicants for positions
- Review and make any necessary edits to job requisitions
- Manage effective communication with managers
- Regulate a plan based on company needs and recognize candidates by preparing job board postings
- Write up offer letters to candidates
- Perform reference checks and background checks
- Responsible for any other necessary duties
Qualifications/Background profile:
- 5-10 years of experience in full life-cycle recruiting with focus on recruiting IT professionals
- Experience with cold calling and developing candidate relationships
- Experience working for federal contracting
- Strong understanding of technical requirements and ability to communicate technical terms with others
- Strong sense of urgency
- Excellent time management skills
- Ability to work both independently and with a team
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
