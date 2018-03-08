Job Summary/Company:

Are you a focused individual with experience in technical recruiting? Look no further! Sparks Group is hiring for a Sr. Technical Recruiter that will be responsible for full life-cycle recruiting. This individual will have experience recruiting IT professionals and work both independently and with a team. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Responsible for full lifecycle recruiting – source, receive applications, interview and select the appropriate applicants for positions

Review and make any necessary edits to job requisitions

Manage effective communication with managers

Regulate a plan based on company needs and recognize candidates by preparing job board postings

Write up offer letters to candidates

Perform reference checks and background checks

Responsible for any other necessary duties

Qualifications/Background profile:

5-10 years of experience in full life-cycle recruiting with focus on recruiting IT professionals

Experience with cold calling and developing candidate relationships

Experience working for federal contracting

Strong understanding of technical requirements and ability to communicate technical terms with others

Strong sense of urgency

Excellent time management skills

Ability to work both independently and with a team

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!